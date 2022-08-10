Punisher #5 Learns With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Spoilers ahead for Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta and Jesus Saiz published today by Marvel Comics, and continues the story of Frank Castle, as The Beast, an agent of the Hand, who now directs the murderous ninja religious tribe to his own acts of worldwide retribution, in return for bringing his wife back from the dead. Not that he is always grateful for it.

Marvel Comics
Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz

And also looking at the early formative days of Frank Castle, his first murder as a young child, and continuing those acts of retribution as a high-school teenager. Because, the superhero that he is inside his head, that means taking down the school bullies…

Marvel Comics
Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta

….and making a friend.

Marvel Comics
Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta

…a friend who finds him the love of his life…

Marvel Comics
Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta

Not that he is always grateful for it. So when he ignores real danger to that friend, in favour of a shag…

Marvel Comics
Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta

… and it ends badly…

Marvel Comics
Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta

Frank Castle blames himself for allowing himself the "distraction" of a relationship…

Marvel Comics
Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta

…. and The Punisher emerges, as a sacrifice has been made.

Punisher #5 Learns With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta

And distractions have to be limited to phone calls now.

Punisher #5 Learns With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta

With great power, there must come great responsibility not to be distracted. Which is why Frank joins the marines.

Marvel Comics
Punisher by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta

More distractions… and all based on a lie.

Marvel Comics
Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron and Jesus Saiz

The Hand have brought back the greatest distraction to ever test Frank Castle. How will he answer this temptation going forward?  This is how he did it last time…

How Marvel Comics Changed The Punisher (Spoilers)
The Punisher #10 from 2009

PUNISHER #5
MARVEL COMICS
JUN221036
(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz
Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there's one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it's a prisoner.
PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Aug 10, 2022 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.