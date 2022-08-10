Punisher #5 Learns With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility

Spoilers ahead for Punisher #5 by Jason Aaron, Paul Azaceta and Jesus Saiz published today by Marvel Comics, and continues the story of Frank Castle, as The Beast, an agent of the Hand, who now directs the murderous ninja religious tribe to his own acts of worldwide retribution, in return for bringing his wife back from the dead. Not that he is always grateful for it.

And also looking at the early formative days of Frank Castle, his first murder as a young child, and continuing those acts of retribution as a high-school teenager. Because, the superhero that he is inside his head, that means taking down the school bullies…

….and making a friend.

…a friend who finds him the love of his life…

Not that he is always grateful for it. So when he ignores real danger to that friend, in favour of a shag…

… and it ends badly…

Frank Castle blames himself for allowing himself the "distraction" of a relationship…

…. and The Punisher emerges, as a sacrifice has been made.

And distractions have to be limited to phone calls now.

With great power, there must come great responsibility not to be distracted. Which is why Frank joins the marines.

More distractions… and all based on a lie.

The Hand have brought back the greatest distraction to ever test Frank Castle. How will he answer this temptation going forward? This is how he did it last time…

PUNISHER #5

MARVEL COMICS

JUN221036

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Paul Azaceta (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there's one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it's a prisoner.

PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Aug 10, 2022 SRP: $4.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: marvel, punisher