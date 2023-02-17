PureArts Embraces the Creed with Assassin's Creed Revelations Statue Worlds collide with PureArts and their latest Assassin’s Creed statue featuring not one but two heroes from the hit video game Revelations

PureArts has been one company that has faithfully kept the world of Assassin's Creed to life. Their incredible statues bring those stories to life like no one else, and they are doing it once again. Two worlds collide as PureArts is taking fans back to the final capture of the Ezio Trilogy with Assassin's Creed Revelations. Ezio Auditore has entered the hidden Library of Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad and comes face to face with the one that started it all. This beautiful statue is packed with detail, emotion right form the game, along with added LED elements. To make things even better, this statue will get a limited release, with only 1,250 pieces getting made. From Altair's skeleton, to Ezio's outfit, both Assassin's come to lief like never before and will be a must own statue for any Assassin's Creed fan. This statue is priced at $499.99, is set for a Q1 2024 release; and pre-order info can be found here.

Two Worlds Collide with PureArts Latest 1/6 Scale Diorama

"I have lived my life as best I could, not knowing its purpose, but drawn forward like a moth to a distant moon. And here, at last, I discover a strange truth." – Ezio Auditore. Ezio Auditore entered the Library of Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad expecting to find books. Instead came face to face with the remains of Altaïr himself, seated in a chair and holding a Memory Seal in his hand. Kneeling before Altair to pay his respects, we've captured the pivotal moment when Ezio discovers his life's purpose! Re-live this unforgettable moment in Assassin's Creed Revelations with our Assassin's Creed R.I.P. Altaïr 1/6 Scale Diorama rendered in exquisite detail and care.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS:

LED-lit Memory Seal

Highly detailed painted sculpt

PRODUCT FEATURES:

Licensed by Ubisoft

Scale: 1/6

Edition Size: 250 Exclusive Editions – 1250 Non Exclusives

Availability: Worldwide

Estimated Delivery: Q1 2024

Requires 2 AAA batteries (not included)