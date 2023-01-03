Queen Of Swords & Born In Blood for Barbaric's Year Of The Axe in 2023

Vault Comics has released a tease for their series Barbaric, created by Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden. The series about a classic barbarian character cursed to lead a moral life, with a talking axe as his ethical compass has all of 2023 laid out for it.

Including Book III, Hell To Pay, starting in a couple of weeks. But then with a new series Barbaric: Queen Of Swords starting in May drawn by Colin Howell, a secret Barbaric project in July, a one-shot Barbaric: Wrong Kind Of Righteous by Nicholas Eames of Kings Of The Wyld, another secret Barbaric project in October and the beginning of Born In Blood, the fourth book of Barbaric starting in the winter. And also new reprints and collections for Barbaric from March.

BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #1 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

NOV221907

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Barbaric is back and headed straight to hell in an all-new arc so big and bloody, it's getting an extra issue!

While Owen tames a dragon with an old friend, Soren and Steel cross paths with someone else from our cursed barbarian's past…who isn't looking nearly as friendly. Hell hath no fury like a woman stabbed through the heart by an ugly f***ing orc.

Oh, wait! Who's carrying Axe?In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: $4.99

BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #2 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

DEC221725

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Owen is in hell. Soren is…also kind of in hell. She's made a dangerous pact with Ka, the deadly assassin looking to exact revenge on a nearly impossible target. Meanwhile, Owen and Deadheart reunite for one hell (wink wink) of an adventure!In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: $4.99

BARBARIC HELL TO PAY #3 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

JAN231955

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

A new player has entered the field–SERRA, Soren's mentor! Is she good? Is she evil? What the hell is the deal with those chains?! Meanwhile, Owen, Deadheart, and Frogly go on a heist quest, like Oceans 11, but in hell!In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: $4.99