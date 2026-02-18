Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

'R' Dick Grayson, Jason Todd Or Harley Quinn On Absolute Batman #20?

Does the R for Robin indicate Dick Grayson, Jason Todd or Harley Quinn in Absolute Batman #20?

Article Summary Absolute Batman #20 teases a mysterious "R"—could it be Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, or Harley Quinn?

Dick Grayson's role as EMT was hinted at in Absolute Batman #9, sparking fan theories on his future.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta promise appearances by Grayson, Todd, and Harley in upcoming issues.

The series explores shifting alliances in Gotham, with major debuts and secrets set to unfold soon.

The DC Comics and Batman Instagram accounts posted the following unveiling of the main cover for Absolute Batman #20 out in May 2026 yesterday, along with the following solicitation.

Absolute Batman #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Nick Dragotta

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt — and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 May 13, 2026

We were told a year ago that Dick Grayson would probably first appear in Absolute Batman as an adult. "You'll see some friendly, familiar faces. You'll see Dick Grayson at some point this year—he's coming. It was an interesting set of choices because it was like, 'Is he a kid, or is he a grown-up?' Because if Barbara is a grown-up and he's a kid, is that too weird? So, you know, what if he's a grown-up? Who would he be? And then that opened this whole door. "

We then got a preview of Absolute Batman #9 which had Dick Grayson as a Gotham Emergency Medical Technician, or a paramedic, having to drive injured gang members to the hospital on a pedicab, after all the ambulances in Gotham have been used up. His very first words, in mid pedal? Is that a reference to his appearance in the Titans TV show?

"F-ck Batman". And then in colour. With some dialogue changed.

But there was the planted idea that just as Joker has the fortune, the manor, the butler and the grandfather clock, might he also have his Robin? And is that who Dick Grayson might be? And given current practices, will he actually first appear in Absolute Batman #19? After all, that's when Nick Dragotta returns and we were told that "He will return for Absolute Batman #19 to 25, which will feature Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Harley Quinn." So… it could be Jason Todd. Or it could be Harley Quinn, the Absolute Red Hood behind that big R…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA

$4.99 On Sale: 4/8/26

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS…

Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here.

