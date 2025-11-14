Scott Snyder Talks More Absolute Batman… And Absolute Joker's Mouth

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, Glenn Fabry, scott snyder

Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder answered an Ask Me Anything session on Substack the other night, in which what people really wanted to ask him was all about Absolute Batman. From this we have gleaned the following… some of which we already knew and reported, but it's handy to have it all in one place, is it not?

Absolute Poison Ivy will debut in Absolute Batman #17, the next Absolute Batman arc, an issue in which he promises a big surprise.

Nick Dragotta is taking a break after the Absolute Wonder Woman crossover in Absolute Batman #16 – which Nick will co-write. In which Batman will visit Gateway City seeking Wonder Woman's help in finding a cure for his childhood friend's transformation into Killer Croc, seeking a supernatural solution.

is taking a break after the Absolute Wonder Woman crossover in Absolute Batman #16 – which Nick will co-write. In which Batman will visit Gateway City seeking Wonder Woman's help in finding a cure for his childhood friend's transformation into Killer Croc, seeking a supernatural solution. The two-issue Absolute Scarecrow arc will feature a guest artist. Nick Dragotta will return for the next arc beginning in issue 19 and lasting through issue 25! He will return for Absolute Batman #19 to 25, which will feature Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Harley Quinn.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta have mapped out roughly 35-40 issues of Absolute Batman, though it may well go longer, but they do have an ending already in place. "We know the big final chapter of it."

Scott Snyder was asked what he hopes the legacy of Absolute will be: "I hope it reminds people that these characters are meant to be renewed. They're meant to be burned down and put together. Batman weaponizes his trauma to make the world better, that's how he wins."

Also, looking at Glenn Fabry's retailer exclusive cover to Absolute Batman #15, with The Absolute Joker, Scott Snyder wanted to make something clear… "For future ref- the red lines over his eyes are actually still his mouth. There are teeth in there:)"

