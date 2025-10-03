Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

The Biggest Absolute Batman #13 Spoiler – Not Just Absolute Catwoman

The biggest Absolute Batman #13 spoiler... it's not just more Absolute Catwoman

Last week, Bleeding Cool ran some Absolute Batman gossip, dubbed "Gossip: Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker And Absolute Robin (Spoilers)". So you knew what you were getting and why we had to use a spoiler image like this. We knew we were getting more Absolute Catwoman, in next week's Absolute Batman #13 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta but what else?

We said, "In Absolute Batman #12, we are told that Batman contacts the leader of the Red Hood Gang, ordering them to stand down. But who is the Absolute Red Hood, who runs the Red Hood Gang, and are they going to continue to work with the Absolute Batman?"

Then stating, "I really hope you took note of the spoiler warning, because it's Harley Quinn. Note the makeup." And some people did and said we were talking nonsense. Named other possibilities. And suggesting that other people could be wearing makeup. And yes, yes, they could. But they aren't,

Welcome to the Absolute Harley Quinn in Absolute Batman #13. First full appearance… with a cameo confirmed for Absolute Batman #12, I guess. Let's see if that affects eBay…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN DEBUTS! Batman's final showdown with the monstrous Bane! Will he be able to overcome this unstoppable behemoth, or will he be trapped in Ark-M forever?! $4.99 10/8/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN DEBUTS! Batman's final showdown with the monstrous Bane! Will he be able to overcome this unstoppable behemoth, or will he be trapped in Ark-M forever?! $4.99 10/8/2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/12/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/12/2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!