Radiant Pink Joins Radiant Black On Shelf Next To Power Rangers

The lets-do-Power-Rangers-bettter-than-Boom-Studios comic book Radiant Black continues its spinoff into the shared universe of the Massive-Verse at Image Comics,as Radiant Pink gets their own comic book series in December. Radiant Pink written by Meghan Camarena, Melissa Flores and drawn by Emma Kubert as a five issue miniseries, joining Radiant Black, Rogue Sun, Radiant Red, The Dead Lucky, and C.O.W.L. on the shelf – with only Punisher separating them on the comic book shop shelf alphabetically from Power Rangers.

In Radiant Pink, life is good for Eva. Ever since teleporting superhero Radiant Pink (her secret alter ego) started guesting on her streams, her view count has skyrocketed—and fame and fortune are surely close behind. But when a charity appearance is interrupted by a squad of mercenaries hunting for the Radiant that powers her, Eva will find herself very far out of her comfort zone.

Kyle Higgins & Marcelo Costa's breakout hit Radiant Black took superhero storytelling to new heights when it launched in 2021—but Radiant Black isn't the only character inhabiting the growing Massive-Verse. Each character has a different story to tell, different adversaries to face… and they each occupy a very different corner of this shared superhero universe. Now's the time to get into the Massive-Verse.

"It's been so much fun building out the Radiant Black side of the Massive-Verse and part of that includes having the opportunity to bring in Meghan, Melissa, Emma, Rebecca and Becca to help us explore a very different side of 'superheroing,'" said Higgins. "Similar to what Cherish, David and Miquel did with Satomi's story in Radiant Red, Meghan and Melissa are sending Eva to some pretty unexpected places. I can't wait for people to get to know her better."