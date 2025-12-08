Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow, ccxp, Rafael Albuquerque

Rafael Albuquerque Reveals Absolute Green Arrow To Be A Horror Title

Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Catwoman will both be published by DC Comics in May 2026. With Absolute Green Arrow, a six-issue limited series in the Absolute Universe following the death of Oliver Quinn in Absolute Evil, will be by Pornsak Picketshote and Rafael Albuquerque, best known for American Vampire with Stephen King and Scott Snyder.

CCXP (originally called Comic Con Experience) is a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention that has been held in various locations, including Brazil, Germany, and Mexico, and this weekend was in São Paulo, with Rafael Albuquerque as a guest. At which event, he revealed that Absolute Green Arrow would be more of a horror story than a superhero comic book. Rafael Albuquerque says that the horror aspect of the comic book was what caught his attention and sparked his interest. And he states that readers who enjoyed his work in American Vampire will especially like Absolute Green Arrow.

Bleeding Cool scooped the announcement that Pornsak Picketshote would be one of the creators on the Absolute books in July 2024, and that it would be announced at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Which it then was. The comic book editor, writer, and film director known for editing Sweet Tooth, WE3, The Losers, Testament, and The Unwritten, as well as writing The Infidel, The Good Asian and who had launched The Horizon Project at Image Comics.

So… are we going to get a zombie Absolute Green Arrow? Or will the mantle be passed on to Roy? The Absolute Universe is a DC Comics imprint overseen by writer Scott Snyder that takes place in a shared universe featuring reimagined and modernised versions of the company's superhero characters, in a reality infused with the essence of Darkseid. It was launched in 2024 with the publication of the ongoing series Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman.

