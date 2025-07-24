Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

SDCC: Pornsak Picketshote & Rafael Alburquerque's Absolute Green Arrow

Pornsak Picketshote and Rafael Alburquerque announce Absolute Green Arrow from DC Comics in the spring of 2026

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow launches as a six-issue limited series by Pornsak Picketshote and Rafael Albuquerque.

The series debuts in DC’s Absolute Universe, with Oliver Quinn as a billionaire within the Absolute Evil group.

Green Arrow joins The Joker and Ra’s Al Ghul in a 'League of Extraordinary Billionaires' storyline.

Picketshote and Albuquerque’s collaboration follows their work on American Vampire at DC Vertigo.

Bleeding Cool told you that today would see an announcement of Pornak Picketshote's Absolute title and so it has come to pass. Absolute Green Arrow with Rafael Albuquerque, a six-issue limited series in the Absolute Universe for the spring of 2026, was announced during the DC All In: What's Next panel, with a character who will debut in the upcoming Absolute Evil event series coming in October. And, just as in the main DC Universe, this Absolute Oliver Quinn is a very rich man indeed. Which is why it is part of the Absolute Evil conglomerate. "You've seen these powerful, rich people on the outskirts of the Absolute Universe… now for the first time, they're actually meeting", says Pornsak Pichetshote, so that includes The Joker, Ra's Al Ghul, and Oliver Quinn. A League of Extraordinary Billionaires. And all this will inspire the Absolute Green Arrow to act.

I scooped the announcement that Pornsak Picketshote would be one of the creators on the Absolute books before San Diego Comic-Con 2024, in July last year. A comic book editor, writer, and film director known for editing Sweet Tooth, WE3, The Losers, Testament, and The Unwritten, as well as writing The Infidel, The Good Asian and also launched The Horizon Project at Image Comics and he will be signing at the DC Booth tomorrow as part of the Absolute Universe crew. Pornsak met Rafael Albuquerque when he was editor of American Vampire at DC Vertigo, written by Scott Snyder. Rafael Albuquerque is a Brazilian comic book creator known for Blue Beetle and American Vampire. But… what about Che Grayson? Maybe that will be news for another comic book convention.

DC All In: What's Next

Thursday July 24, 2025 11:30am – 12:30pm Room 6DE

Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, and other top DC storytellers dive deeper into DC's core and Absolute comic books for 2025 and beyond. Moderated by DC executive editor Chris Conroy and DC group editor Paul Kaminski.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!