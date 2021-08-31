Rainbow Rowell & Roge Antonio Launch New She-Hulk Comic in 2022

Marvel Comics tweeted out the news as part of their 82nd anniversary Timeless announcements. Including a new She-Hulk series written by Rainbow Rowell and drawn by Roge Antonio. Currently, She-Hulk has been portrayed in a far more savage version of herself, after returning from the dead, and in Avemgers has been turned into a Black Widow-type operative by the KGB's Red Room. But that is all to change it seems, returning to her legal days as Jennifer Walters again. Rainbow Rowell has recently finished writing Runaways for Marvel and the new TV series means that this comic was going to have to happen in its original title again as well…

Marvel Comics' She-Hulk, from Rainbow Rowell and Rogê Antônio, throws the book at Jennifer Walters as she tries to put her rage-filled days behind her and return to practicing law in defense of the innocent. But when a friend from her past comes knocking with a mystery she can't resist, She-Hulk gets…Back To Bashing.

The She-Hulk TV series has been created by Jessica Gao for the streaming service Disney+, with Gao as head writer and Kat Coiro leading the directing team. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jameela Jamil also star. Filming began in mid-April 2021 in Los Angeles and Atlanta, Georgia, and should have just concluded. She-Hulk is scheduled to be released in 2022, and will consist of ten episodes. It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU. And with the comic book lined up for January 2022, might the TV series line up around then? Or will the scheduled the first collection with the TV series launch instead? And will certain people still complain that the TV series' existence is some kind of modern wokeism making a female version of the Hulk, when that's what Stan Lee did back in 1979?