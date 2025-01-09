Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ram v, Resurrection Man

Ram V & Anand RK Reunite for Resurrection Man from DC Comics

Ram V and Anand RK reunite for mini-series Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1 from DC Comics in April 2025.

Article Summary Ram V and Anand RK team up for Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma from DC Comics in April 2025.

Resurrection Man, Mitch Shelley, returns to save the universe with new powers in this six-issue miniseries.

The series features art by Anand RK, colors by Mike Spicer, and letters by Aditya Bidikar.

Jackson Guice, co-creator of Mitch Shelley, contributes to the series by drawing interior synopsis pages.

Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma is the new six-issue prestige format miniseries written by Ram V, drawn by Anand RK, reuniting the Grafity's Wall graphic novel team that they have been teasing and Bleeding Cool has been reporting on for months. But then DC Comics PR team give the story to DC media partner Polygon, damn them.

Mitch Shelley, also known as Resurrection Man, was created by Andy Lanning, Dan Abnett, and Jackson Guice, in 1997 for DC Comics. Due to sub-atomic technology in his bloodstream, Shelley cannot be permanently killed. No matter how he is killed or how much damage is done, he always resurrects fully healed. With each resurrection, he also has a different additional new super-power (while whatever super-power he had previously disappears). In some cases, there is a physical transformation element to his resurrection (in one case, he resurrected as a living shadow, while another time his body altered into a woman's form). The character has been connected to DC's immortal characters Vandal Savage and the Immortal Men. In the crossover DC One Million, a future timeline shows Mitch Shelley still alive in the 853rd century, operating with the superhero team Justice Legion A and now armed with a "Resurrector" device that controlled his resurrection ability. The series ran in 1997 for 27 issues, followed by a shorter New 52 series in 2011.

Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma #1 of 6 from DC Comics Black Label is written by Ram V, drawn by Anand RK, coloured by Mike Spicer and lettered by Aditya Bidikar, and will be published on the 2nd of April. Resurrection Man co-creator Jackson Guice will also return to draw one interior synopsis page in each issue, recapping the history of Mitch Shelley. After living and dying his latest life, Shelley awakes with a new purpose to go along with his latest power: saving the universe. This version of Resurrection Man must battle across time and space against a sadistic Word War II internment camp captain who has inherited a twisted version of Shelley's abilities. As the lines of cosmic order begin to blur, Mitch Shelley will literally die to save the universe, more than once. "This is a story I've wanted to tell since I first started writing for DC. It's lingered and stayed and got its hooks into my mind, and my love and excitement for the character and story has only grown. Part of the joy of writing comics, for me, is getting to reinvent, reimagine characters in a way that speaks to my own preoccupations and joys; with Resurrection Man: Quantum Karma, I hope readers will share in my excitement as Anand, Mike and Aditya and I tell a story of endless lifetimes, saving universes and falling in love, spanning the length of all existence."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!