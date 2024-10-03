Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Anand RK, ram v

Ram V & Anand RK Have A New DC Project Coming… Let's Have A Look

Comic creators Ram V and Anand RK tease new Gotham-related DC project. Ram V also shares progress on New Gods with Evan Cagle.

Article Summary Ram V and Anand RK reunite for a new DC Comics project, sparking excitement among fans of their past collaboration.

Social media teases and sneak peeks hint at a possible Gotham story from this dynamic duo.

Ram V also collaborates with Evan Cagle on "The New Gods," promising a cosmic DC adventure.

Pre-orders are open for "The New Gods," an epic by Ram V and Cagle, releasing December 2024.

Ram V and Anand Radhakrishnan created the graphic novel, Grafity's Wall, published in 2018 from Unbound and launched at Thought Bubble, then picked up and republished by Dark Horse Comics. It put Ram V on the map and did pretty well for Anand RK as well. With the project's sixth anniversary upon us, it looks like the two are collaborating again, but this time for a DC Comics project. And they have both been posting to social media.

Anand RK: "More sneaky peek. @ramvwrites @spicercolor @adityabidikar @dcofficial"

Ram V: "Sneaky peek at next DC thing with @an_anandrk from his instagram!

Ram V: "Might have another Gotham story to tell after all… Might be doing just a short thing with a long time favourite collaborator. Plans plans plans…"

Anand RK: "Been spending most of my time working away at new @dcofficial thing with fav collaborator @ramvwrites. Nice to be drawing comics again #comics #drawing #ink #dc"

Anand RK: "That new @dcofficial thing with @ramvwrites is coming along."

As for Ram V's work on New Gods with Evan Cagle, he has a few images from that as well…

Ram V: "Welcome to New Genesis #THENEWGODS soon! W @hypermirage @dcofficial"

Ram V: "Glad to say @FrancescoSegala joins us on colours with The New Gods. This book is going to look so pretty, it breaks my mind. PS: Pre-orders are up and you should call your store to save a copy!"

Ram V: "Where is my champion?" LIGHTRAY of #THENEWGODS #SOON from @dcofficial Written by me Art @hypermirage"

Evan Cagle: "Prepare yourself for cosmic adventure with @ramvwrites and myself! @dcofficial releases The New Gods Dec 15, so reserve yours! We're not holding back, baby :)"

Evan Cagle: " It's a big universe… come explore it with @ramvwrites and me. The New Gods is in solicits now @dcofficial"

Ram V: "What brings you to my halls, Metron Doom-crow?" Today's New Gods Scripted to – 'Lazarus' by David Bowie <3"

NEW GODS #1 (OF 12)

(W) Ram V (A) Evan Cagle (CA) Nimit Malavia

RAM V AND EVAN CAGLE RESHAPE THE MYTHOLOGY OF THE DCU! An old god has died, and the reverberations of his passing are felt across the universe, setting forth the soldiers of an intergalactic army and awakening the latent powers of a mysterious child on Earth. But this has all been foreseen–prophesized by the Source and fed as enigmatic images to its agent, Metron. Now, as Metron brings word of this cosmos-shattering prediction to the residents of New Genesis and Apokolips, both worlds are thrown into chaos and conflict. On Earth, Scott Free and Barda find themselves unaware of this incoming chaos while consumed with their most daunting task yet: parenthood. Ram V and Evan Cagle bring the Fourth World to a whole new generation in this epic of cosmic proportions. An old god has died…the New Gods are born! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!