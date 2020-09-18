Was Rassilon Originally a Black Woman? Doctor Who Magazine Says So

Rassilon is a Time Lord with a long history in Doctor Who. President of the Time Lords of Gallifrey, he was originally a legendary figures, referred to as the chief founder of Time Lord civilisation, alongside Omega. An engineer and architect, after the original TV series where he was portrayed in a benevolent fashion, first appearing onscreen in 1983's The Five Doctors, portrayed by Richard Mathews. In the books and new TV series, he was portrayed as a far darker individual in his various revivals, and a downright antagonist portrayed by Timothy Dalton and later by Donald Sumpter.

But in today's Doctor Who comic book published in Doctor Who Magazine, Monstrous Beauty, set in the Dark Times, before Shobogans or Gallifreyans became Time Lords, we see a very different Rassilon. A wartime Commander Rassilon, rallying the troops and fighting against the Great Vampires of The State Of Decay.

Also, a black woman. Who will one day regenerate into Timothy Dalton, once regeneration becomes a thing. Right now, it seems, not even death is a thing…

Doctor Who Magazine #556 is published by Panini. Monstrous Beauty is by Scott Gray and John Ross and is published as a stand-alone glossy magazine within DWM.

Could a Commander Rassilon, as opposed to an engineer and architect Rassilon, be part of the changes in the timeline being brought about by Time Lord Victorious? One that wipes out the Time War entirely?

Doctor Who Magazine #556 is published in the UK this week from Panini, and is intended to be distributed in the US in November.

Doctor Who Magazine is packed with exclusive content including revealing interviews, behind-the-scenes info and unique insights into the world's longest-running science-fiction program. Plus, this issue, the new multimedia Doctor Who story Time Lord Victorious, featuring the ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler's return to the comic strip and a special supplement that serves as a guide to the project, comes to DWM!

