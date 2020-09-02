Time Lord Victorious #1 Makes a Big Change to Doctor Who Continuity

Last night, a teaser trailer to the multi-media crossover series Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious aired, showing a beaten and battered Dalek floating in space… A Dalek Awakens…

…stating that it had to warn the universe about the Doctor. This tied into a teaser Bleeding Cool ran yesterday featuring the Doctor and a beaten-up Dalek as his new companion from Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 comic book, Defender Of The Daleks, by James Godd, Jody Houser, Roberta Ingranata and Enrica Angiolini and out today from Titan Comics. Could that be the same Dalek? But there are other issues afoot. The classic-looking Daleks have called on The Doctor to help them defeat a more dangerous foe, The Hond. But there are other issues at hand, and the Time Fracture as seen in the Time Lord Victorious experience planned for London next year seems to be changing continuity rather drastically. Because The Time War, the battle between the Time Lords and the Daleks that formed the backbone for the returning TV series 15 years ago, is gone. Disappeared. Removed. Vanished.

And as the Doctor inspects Skaros' defence capabilities, in preparation for a potential assault from The Hond…

…he makes a new ally. The Dalek Prime Strategist. Who has been around a while.

Quite a long, long, while.

And Old Dalek and an Old Time Lord. But still nimble, as the two enter an Indiana Jones-like chase scene, avoiding rocks, leaping over ravines and encountering, well, one of the creatures that wished to eliminate all life in the universe, Dalek included.

And meet The Hond face to face for the first time.

What from this will continue into the rest of the Time Lord Victorious crossover? The absence of The Time War seems a given. What about the Prime Dalek Strategist? What about the Hond and their combined suicidal genocidal mission? The Doctor Who Annual is out tomorrow, isn't it?

A thrilling new adventure for the Tenth Doctor (as played by fan-favorite David Tennant) that sees the shocking return of his deadliest enemies: the Daleks! But things aren't what they seem – time is all wrong, and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks… The first of two oversized issues kicking off the BBC's highly anticipated multi-platform Doctor Who epic, Time Lord Victorious!In Shops: Sep 02, 2020 SRP: $5.99

A thrilling new adventure for the Tenth Doctor (as played by fan-favorite David Tennant) that sees the shocking return of his deadliest enemies: the Daleks! But things aren't what they seem – time is all wrong, and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks… The first of two oversized issues kicking off the BBC's highly anticipated multi-platform Doctor Who epic, Time Lord Victorious!

Doctor Who: The Official Annual 2021 – Penguin Random House Children's and BBC Studios September 3rd 2020

The annual will include "an exclusive tie-in to the Time Lord Victorious story."

The Knight, the Fool and the Dead from BBC Books – October 1st 2020

"We live forever, barring accidents. Just like everyone else in the universe." The Doctor travels back to the Dark Times, an era where life flourishes and death is barely known… Then come the Kotturuh – creatures who spread through the cosmos dispensing mortality. They judge each and every species and decree its allotted time to live. For the first time, living things know the fear of ending. And they will go to any lengths to escape this grim new spectre, death. The Doctor is an old hand at cheating death. Now, at last, he can stop it at source. He is coming for the Kotturuh, ready to change everything so that life wins from the start. Not just the last of the Time Lords. The Time Lord Victorious.

Time Lord Victorious #2 from Titan Comics – October 7th 2020

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Andie Tong

A thrilling new adventure for the Tenth Doctor (as played by fan-favorite David Tennant) that sees the shocking return of his deadliest enemies: the Daleks! But things aren't what they seem – time is all wrong, and something is coming that terrifies even the Daleks… Part of BBC's highly anticipated multi-platform Doctor Who epic, TIME LORD VICTORIOUS!In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $5.99

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Short Trips: Master Thief / Lesser Evils, Big Finish – October 2020

Master Thief by Sophie Iles and stars Jon Culshaw as Roger Delgado's original Master. The Master wants to plunder one of the most secure vaults in the universe, the Repository. He's got a plan, and a deadly new weapon to assist him. However, as the Master quickly discovers, getting in might be easy, but getting away with it might cost him everything. Lesser Evils by Simon Guerrier stars Jon Culshaw as Anthony Ainley's original Master. The Kotturuh have arrived on the planet Alexis to distribute the gift of the death to its inhabitants. The only person standing in their way is a renegade Time Lord, who has sworn to protect the locals. A Time Lord called the Master…

Doctor Who: Time Fracture – Immersive Everywhere "autumn" 2020, but who knows at this point.

Beneath the streets of London, a gateway is opening, time as we know it is collapsing, and the fate of our world hangs in the balance. This ground-breaking immersive event puts you at the heart of the story, plunging you into an epic journey across space and time. A great challenge lies ahead, with amazingly-realised worlds to explore, fantastic characters to meet, and many dangers to encounter. The universe as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up, be the hero of the adventure, and save your beautiful planet.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: He Kills Me, He Kills Me Not, Big Finish, October 2020

Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor takes on a deadly new villain – Brian the Ood, written by Carrie Thompson, On the desert world of Atharna, the Doctor's life is about to be changed forever. Looking to visit one of the Seven Hundred Wonders of the Universe, he's quickly embroiled in a web of deceit. Worse than that, this Wonder of the Universe is missing, and the Doctor is about to encounter one of his most dangerous and duplicitous adversaries. The Doctor is about to meet Brian.

Dalek Drone/Dalek Emperor Figurines – Eaglemoss/ Hero Collector late October 2020

Each of the four Time Lord Victorious box sets will contain two hand-painted polyresin figurines at 1:21 scale (i.e. about 3.5 inches tall) and a companion magazine, kicking off with a Dalek Drone and Dalek Emperor. The second and third boxes will also include Daleks of different stripes – including a Dalek Time Commander – while the last will feature David Tennant's Tenth Doctor in the "ornate and war-torn Gallifreyan robes" seen in various Time Lord Victorious artwork.

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: The Enemy of My Enemy, Big Finish, November 2020

The people of Wrax are happy to begin peaceful negotiations with the Dalek Empire. The two species are preparing to engage in an alliance that will last throughout the ages. The only one who seems to object to this happy union is the Doctor. He knows that you can never trust the Daleks. But more than that, he knows that the Wraxians should never have existed… With Nicholas Briggs returning as the voice of the Daleks, and Paul McGann as the Doctor, the story is written by Tracy Ann Baines and is available for pre-order now.

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious – Echoes of Extinction, Big Finish November 27th on vinyl, December 4th for download

David Tennant co-starring with Paul McGann as The Dcotors. Trapped, a haunted monster waits to consume new victims. It needs help. It needs a doctor. Unfortunately, it also needs to kill whoever it meets. Thrust into immediate danger, and on the back-foot, it will take all of the Doctor's ingenuity to triumph. Two interlinked adventures. Two Doctors. One foe. Tennant and McGann's versions of the story will be presented on either side of a vinyl record, with audiences encouraged to listen to them in whichever preference they desire. Written by Alfie Shaw, the story will also star Doctor Who star Arthur Darvill, Torchwood's Burn Gorman, Mina Anwar ( The Sarah Jane Adventures), Kathryn Drysdale (Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) and Paul Clayton (The Crown).

Doctor Who – Time Lord Victorious: Mutually Assured Destruction, Big Finish, December 2020

Mutually Assured Destruction written by Lizzie Hopley starring Paul McGann. The fallout of the great battle. Outnumbered and alone, on a Dalek time-ship careering through the vortex, the Doctor must use all his cunning to survive. As the saucer disintegrates around them, the Doctor is trapped with a crew of increasingly desperate Daleks. Or are the Daleks trapped with him? But how important is it that Who fans have followed the whole story before picking up this McGann trilogy? Producer Alfie Shaw says it can also stand alone.

Doctor Who: The Minds of Magnox from BBC Audio December 3rd 2020

Starring David Tennant, the Doctor travels with Brian, the Ood assassin, to the planet Magnox, one of the greatest receptacles of knowledge the universe will ever know, and home to the Minds of Magnox. The Doctor needs to ask a vital question, but the answer is Grade 1 Classified. In order to gain an audience with the Minds of Magnox he must take a dangerous test. Meanwhile, Brian The Ood gets involved with a criminal group and is asked to assassinate the Minds of Magnox. However, others also have the planet within their sights… The story is written by Darren Jones, will also be available on vinyl and is available for pre-order now.

All Flesh is Grass from BBC Books December 10th 2020

Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Doctors. "Even a Time Lord can't change the past." A wasteland. A dead world… No, there is a biodome rising from the ashes. Here, life teems and flourishes, with strange, lush plants and many-winged insects with bright carapaces – and one solitary sentient creature, who spends its days talking to the insects and tending this lonely garden. This is Inyit, the Last of the Kotturuh. In All Flesh is Grass we are transported back to The Dark Times. The Tenth Doctor has sworn to stop the Kotturuh, ending death and bringing life to the universe. But his plan is unravelling – instead of bringing life, nothing has changed and all around him people are dying. Death is everywhere. Now he must confront his former selves – one in league with their greatest nemesis and the other manning a ship of the undead…