Raymond Chandler's Trouble Is My Business To Be A Graphic Novel

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency's Arvind Ethan David & Ilias Kyriazis turn Raymond Chandler’s Trouble Is My Business into Graphic Novel

Pantheon Books captures Chandler's iconic style while highlighting contemporary themes in the adaptation.

Set in 1930s Los Angeles, Chandler's detective Philip Marlowe tackles a complex case with colorful characters.

Artists Ilias Kyriazis and Cris Peter join forces to bring Chandler's gritty world to vibrant graphic life.

Raymond Chandler's Trouble Is My Business is to be adapted as a graphic novel by screenwriter and graphic novelist Arvind Ethan David, and artists Ilias Kyriazis and Cris Peter.

Edward Kastenmeier at Pantheon Books has picked up the rights, and both the David and the Chandler estate were represented by their agents Peter Straus at Rogers, Coleridge & White. Pantheon states they "capture Chandler's iconic hardboiled voice while adapting the story in a way that highlights how current many of its themes are." Trouble Is My Business will be published on the 20th of May 2025.

"A brilliant graphic adaptation of the classic Raymond Chandler novella featuring detective Philip Marlowe. Los Angeles, 1930s. A rich old man who knows trouble when he sees it hires a detective agency to scare off a young woman who seems to be making his adopted son hemorrhage cash. Fortunately for the detective, a hard drinking man named Philip Marlowe, trouble is his business. The young woman, Harriet, has an agenda all her own and aspirations beyond being a shill for a gambler. She's nobody's fool. Nor is the old man, for his part. He's got serious muscle–a chauffer with a degree from Dartmouth, the only Black student from his class, who knows his way around a gun and isn't afraid to use it. Right in the middle of it all is a big pile of money. And when the bodies begin to drop, only Philip Marlowe can sort out which of these suspects is pulling the trigger."

Arvind Ethan David is a Malaysian-born British film producer, founder of Slingshot Productions, and Principal of Prodigal Entertainment. He is best known for producing a stage musical of Jagged Little Pill, based on the album by Alanis Morissette, and the American TV adaptation of Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency. Other films he has produced include Tormented and French Film. He also wrote the Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency comic which was drawn… by Ilias Kyriazis.

Kyriazis is a Greek comic book writer and artist, known in Greece for Blood Opera and Manifesto and in the US for Secret Identies, Collapser, Ghostbusters, Galaxy Quest and Cat Fight and Collapser which was coloured by… Cris Peter. Peter is a Brazilian colourist known for Hinterland, Astonishing X-Men, The Names, Daken and Spike. It's all connected

Trouble Is My Business published in 1950 was a collection of many of his short stories. In which Chandler provided insight on the formula for the detective story and how the pulp magazines differed from previous detective stories, saying "The emotional basis of the standard detective story was and had always been that murder will out and justice will be done. Its technical basis was the relative insignificance of everything except the final denouement. What led up to that was more or less passage work. The denouement would justify everything. The technical basis of the Black Mask type of story on the other hand was that the scene outranked the plot, in the sense that a good plot was one which made good scenes. The ideal mystery was one you would read if the end was missing. We who tried to write it had the same point of view as the film makers. When I first went to Hollywood a very intelligent producer told me that you couldn't make a successful motion picture from a mystery story, because the whole point was a disclosure that took a few seconds of screen time while the audience was reaching for its hat. He was wrong, but only because he was thinking of the wrong kind of mystery."

