Red Sonja: New Year's Special 2025 #1 Preview: Moonlit Mayhem

Red Sonja faces betrayal and monsters under a crimson moon in Red Sonja: New Year's Special 2025 #1, hitting stores this Christmas Eve!

Red Sonja: New Year's Special 2025 #1 arrives Christmas Eve, unleashing betrayal under a crimson moon.

Sonja faces deception, sacrifice, and monstrous enemies in a Hyborian Age mountain village showdown.

Enjoy 40 pages of brutal survival, cunning battles, and celebratory covers from top artists and cosplay icons.

Enjoy 40 pages of brutal survival, cunning battles, and celebratory covers from top artists and cosplay icons.

THERE'S A BAD MOON RISING! When Sonja is summoned to a mountain village under the ominous glow of the Red Moon, she finds herself caught in a web of deception, sacrifice, and monstrous foes. Facing betrayal together with impossible odds, the She-Devil must rely on her cunning and ferocity to turn predator against predator in a brutal fight for survival. Auld acquaintances DAN PANOSIAN and VALERIA BURZO raise a toast to the Hyborian Age that will never be forgot in this 40-page one-shot special — featuring celebratory covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, SHANNON MAER, and cosplay by ANI-MIA!

RED SONJA: NEW YEAR'S SPECIAL 2025 #1

Dynamite Entertainment

1025DE0610

1025DE0611 – Red Sonja: New Year's Special 2025 #1 Shannon Maer Cover – $5.99

1025DE0612 – Red Sonja: New Year's Special 2025 #1 Cosplay Ani-Mia Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

In Shops: 12/24/2025

SRP: $5.99

