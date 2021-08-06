Reed Richards No Longer a Cuck in Fantastic Four Life Story #3

Fantastic Four Life Story #3 is in stores on Wednesday, and in this preview, Reed Richards gets served divorce papers by Sue Storm, who is currently shacked up under the sea with Namor the Submariner. But while Reed, for all his elasticity, may not be able to compete with Namor's Imperius Sex Appeal, at least he can sign those papers and no longer be a cuck. That's gotta count for something, right? Check out the preview below.

FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #3 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210701

JUN210702 – FANTASTIC FOUR LIFE STORY #3 (OF 6) ASPINALL VAR – $4.99

(W) Mark Russell (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) Daniel Acuna

The real-time story of the Fantastic Four continues!

In a story set in the 1980s, Reed hatches a venture to defend the Earth from Galactus, but will his plans be derailed by the Cold War? Sue and Johnny are invited to speak to the United Nations about saving the world. And a maverick computer genius offers hope to humanity with his new computer company, but is hope all he's offering?

Rated T

In Shops: 8/11/2021

SRP: $4.99