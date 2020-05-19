MCM Comic Cons Cancelled in Birmingham, London, Manchester, Glasgow

Today, ReedPOP has announced the cancellation of four MCM Comic Con shows in the UK, a number of which had already been postponed to a new date. They state "despite all efforts to bring fans the most epic pop culture events in the UK, 4 MCM events scheduled to take place in 2020 have been cancelled following the escalation of COVID-19 in the UK, Europe and globally."

These are:

MCM Comic Con Birmingham, scheduled to take place at the NEC, Birmingham, from 27 to 28 June.

MCM Comic Con London, scheduled to take place at London ExCeL, from 10 to 12 July.

MCM Comic Con Manchester, scheduled to take place at Manchester Central, from 1 to 2 August.

MCM Comic Con Scotland, scheduled to take place at the SEC Centre, Glasgow, from 26 to 27 September.

It is also notable that Showmasters has yet to cancel its own big show, the London Film And Comic Con, which would have coincided with the cancelled San Diego Comic-Con. ReedPOP have also cancelled EG Rezzer for London and Florida Supercon for July, their next uncancelled event is Comic Con Seoul for August. Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle is also still on for August, as is Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim and Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia.

ReedPOP states "Our aim since the beginning has always been to put on the best events for you as possible, a space for you to gather together, be yourselves, and make memories with those who matter to you most. The effects, actual and projected, of Coronavirus are evident across all aspects of our lives here in the UK and across the world and after extensive discussions with all the relevant public health, local and national authorities, with our partners, and after listening to our fans, we have taken the decision not to go ahead with these events. We'd like to thank everyone who had prepared to deliver what promised to be a fantastic set of events celebrating the very best of Pop Culture, and those who waited patiently during this challenging and unprecedented time whilst difficult decisions were being made."

ReedPOP also address the thorny issue of refunds, saying "refunds for ticket holders, pre-paid photo and autographs, exhibitors, retailers and artists will all be automatically processed, with no further action needed on your part. We aim to have all refunds processed before the end of June and we appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and to all of you, who look forward to our events year on year as a place of acceptance and safety. Rest assured, we are working hard to make sure that when safe to do so, we will return as a physical event, but until then we have plans to bring you all your comic con needs to the safety of your own homes, so stay tuned over the next few months."