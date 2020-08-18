ReedPOP Runs Virtual Retailer Breakfasts This Thursday

Comic book retailers are used to going to comic book conventions to be feted by publishers and distributors, fed and watered and given free swag. Well, so many of those opportunities have gone this year, especially the big two, the San Diego Comic-Con Friday Retailer Lunch in one of the bits of the San Diego Convention Center no one goes, and the ridiculously early morning New York Comic Con Thursday Retailer Breakfast in the bowels of the Javitz Center.

Well, on Thursday I am told that ReedPop is inviting retailers to join them for a Retailers Online Forum for Metaverse Pro with publishers and industry colleagues, including Retailer Roundtables.

During our first Retailer Roundtable event, you will hear from industry leads about trends and have the opportunity to meet in small groups with publishers about current and upcoming titles. You can ask your questions and share your feedback. Registration is free and you don't have to take a plane, train or automobile to participate because it all happens via Zoom!

Retailers are encouraged to sign up now in order to participate. and registration takes place here.

Sponsors – and presumably participants – include Scholastic, AfterShock Comics, Boom! Studios, Oni Press, Source Point Press, VIZ Media, Artists, Writers, and Artisans, Bad Idea Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Diamond Comics Distribution, Diamond Select Toys and Image Comics. No sign of DC Comics or Marvel yet though… but the night is young.

The events often create a rare in-person social environment for comic book store owners and employees to meet on a social level. Aside from this the private retailer forums fulfil this purpose – but they tend to be publisher-specific. This event appears to be a little more wide-ranging – with potential for participatory swag as well. After all those publishers probably already printed off a bunch of stuff they would have given to retailers over the summer…