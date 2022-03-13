Refrigerator Full of Heads #5 Preview: What Price Heads?

In this preview of Refrigerator Full of Heads #5, keeping the fridge stocked with heads becomes difficult thanks to inflation and supply chain issues. Thanks Joe Biden! Check out the preview below.

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #5

DC Comics

0122DC158

0122DC159 – Refrigerator Full of Heads #5 Dave Johnson Cover – $4.99

(W) Rio Youers (A) Tom Fowler, Craig Taillefer (CA) Marcio Takara

Arlene is stranded without her partner and June Branch is trapped behind enemy lines, a prisoner of the bloodthirsty biker gang that's been turning Brody Island upside down hunting for magical Viking artifacts. But now that Arlene knows the Axe of Yggdrasil isn't the only weapon available, it just might spur her to get creative…

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

