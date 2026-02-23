Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: joel ronson, jon ronson

Remember Joel Ronson? Jon Ronson Tells Us What Happened in The Castle

Remember Joel Ronson? Jon Ronson tells us what happened with him in his new book The Castle out in August

Article Summary Jon Ronson reunites with his son Joel for a gripping real-life mystery in his new book, The Castle.

Joel Ronson, once a Bleeding Cool columnist, now resurfaces at the heart of his father's true crime tale.

The Castle explores masculinity crises, internet influencers, and a bizarre New England castle incident.

Jon Ronson's return delivers humor, psychological insight, and a darkly comic true crime narrative.

In 2011, the then-twelve-year-old Joel Ronson started writing columns for Bleeding Cool. As well as stopping writing columns. It was a brief thing. I'd met Joel Ronson at Kapow Comic Convention, organised by Mark Millar, with his dad, the eminent investigative journalist and documentarian Jon Ronson, who was then (and probably still is) best known for Them: Adventures with Extremists (2001), The Men Who Stare at Goats (2004), and The Psychopath Test (2011). And so Joel Ronson wrote about the comings and goings of a young comic book fan who suddenly finds himself hanging out with the likes of Alan Moore. Anyway, he grew up, certainly outgrew Bleeding Cool, moved to Brooklyn, became a model, DJ and filmmaker. And now, in 2025, the lives of Joel Ronson and Jon Ronson have merged together again, with the upcoming release of The Castle in August this year. The blurb reads;

The Castle by Jon Ronson

The million-copy bestselling author of The Psychopath Test, So You've Been Publicly Shamed and the award-winning BBC podcast Things Fell Apart moves to Penguin for his first book in eleven years, a darkly comic true crime mystery set within the masculinity crisis, The Castle.

I honestly have no clue what is going on.

This is very weird.

We left. Was completely f-cked. All good now.

When Jon Ronson received a series of disquieting texts after his son Joel had been lured to a mysterious castle in the forests of New England under false pretences late one evening, it set Ronson Sr. off on an extraordinary adventure into a world of unmoored men on a desperate search for purpose, whatever the cost.

Why did the wealthy scion of a gilded age tycoon entice Jon's son to his castle on the pretext of a party, when the reality was something else entirely? Could Jon uncover what was really going on inside that strange castle? Why was a popular online lawncare influencer wrongly implicated in a bizarre plot to traumatize millions of unsuspecting children? And, more pressingly, why are two recently paroled murderers on their way to pay Jon an ominous visit?

Against the backdrop of the sometimes moving, often disturbing masculinity crisis, Jon follows the trail of those men who are acting out, checked out or just plain out of time. Drawing on his trademark brand of humour, psychological insight and unrivalled prescience, and told in the riveting style of a true crime thriller, The Castle marks Jon Ronson's triumphant return to the written page in his darkest and most wildly enjoyable journey yet – deep into the recesses of the Castle and the secret lives of men.

I guess everyone is fine. But yes, I have already preordered my copy. The Castle by Jon Ronson is published by Penguin in August. Waterstones has 25% off pre-orders until the 20th of February with the code FEB26. And he will be touring a show based on the book from September….

