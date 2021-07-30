The Return Of Blacksad From Europe Comics And Dark Horse

I was just commenting how much I enjoyed the recent release of Bryan Talbot's Grandville: Integrale, when we get word of its greatest influence Blacksad returning for a new volume from Europe Comics and Dark Horse Comics.

Blacksad is a noir comic created by Spanish authors Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido and published by French publisher Dargaud for the French market over the last twenty years, with Dark Horse picking up the series in the US after the bankruptcy of iBooks. The stories are set in late 1950s United States and all of the characters are anthropomorphic animals whose species reflects their personality, character type and role in the story. Nearly all of the policemen are canines such as German Shepherds, Bloodhounds, and foxes, while underworld characters are often reptiles or amphibians. A noir cinematic style through fairly clean, realistic lines and detailed, with dark watercolours and real-life places, cities and reinterpreted people.

A new two-part series making up Blacksad: Volume 6: They All Fal Down starring private eye John Blacksad will have its first chapter released by Europe Comics digitally on the 20th of October 20th, followed by a print edition by Dark Horse in the summer of 2022. They also tease the return of Djinn by Jean Dufaux and Ana Mirallès, an adult adventure-thriller that deals with themes of sexuality and colonial politics.

Everyone's favorite cat detective is back, and yes, we mean John Blacksad. This time, he's on a particularly thorny case, as he's responsible for protecting the president of a mafia-infiltrated union. This new two-volume story of the bestselling series takes us from soaring heights to terrifying depths as Blacksad navigates from the lofty world of New York theatre to the seedy nether regions of the city, where the criminal classes ply their questionable trades. Towering above them all is the figure of Solomon, a construction magnate well on his way to rebuilding the five boroughs, come hell or high water.

The previous volume, Blacksad Vol 5: Amarillo, was published in 2013. The sixth and seventh volumes were supposed to have been released in French in 2016, but the first has been delayed until October. But this is the first time we have confirmation of an English language publication date.