A Return To Earth-Flash 1 Ahead Of Justice League #75 (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Justice League Incarnate #5 and Justice League #73, and it is all tied into this and more. As well as going back to Barry Allen's world from Infinite Frontier #6, set up by the new (or the old) Pariah. There once was a time that Wally West was going to take that role as the multi-dimensional prophet of the DC Multiverse but it is another Flash he has been obsessed with recently.

Which had the Multiverse-2 from before the Crisis, feeding what came before, as well as an Ultimate Darkseid, Omega Earth being part of what came before the Crisis, and an impending Great Darkness Saga.

Pariah getting a bit meta, no longer apologising for past DC Comics like Dan DiDio might have been seen to have done, and embracing all in a Scott Snyder/Josh Williamson "everything happened, everything matters fashion". Or course, if everything matter, does anything matter? And if everything happened, did anything happen? And a new home for The Flash.

Totally deconstructing and reconstructing Barry Allen for a brand new reality under Pariah's watch.

Today's Justice League #73 sees the teamed-up teams summon the Lord Of Order, Nabu, over the Lord Of Chaoes Xanadoth. And no, not the Nabu from the Mighty Boosh, sadly. That would have been a thing.

Nabu knows about the inevitable Great Darkness. And that's what the Justice League Incarnate – and Darkseid – are dealing with as well.

got to love Captain Carrot in the main DC continuity, right? And as Darkseid takes up the challenge…

And finds himself within that very Great Darkness…

Over in Justice League #73, Naomi McDuffie seems to be going in the opposite direction.

Taken by Nabu for unknown but very specific reasons.

She seems to find a Great Brightness instead. While the Justice League Incarnate finds Pariah – or he finds them as they find Barry Allen's Earth Flash 1 world.

But Pariah has his own thoughts on the matter.

It may be a little late for that, Pariah, Especially as in Justice League Incarnate, Darkseid and the Great Darkness are preparing for what is to come…

Justice League #75 in two months' time.

In which Incarnate, and Classic will collide with the death of them all. Set in the near future, with the entire DC Universe to set it all up. Doomsday Clock done right maybe?

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #5 (OF 5) CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Andrei Bressan (CA) Gary Frank

In this shocking conclusion, Justice League Incarnate must face their worst threat yet: each other! With half the team under the control of the forces of darkness, what chance do they have of stopping Darkseid from achieving his ultimate victory? No matter who wins, everyone loses because the real crisis has yet to come…

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger (CA) Yanick Paquette, Nathan Fairbairn

"Lords of Chaos" part two! The Justice League and Justice League Dark team up to navigate the remade world of chaos. All the heroes must come together to save what's left of the world they have dedicated their lives to protecting. But has Doctor Fate gone bad? Oh no, he has.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/01/2022 JUSTICE LEAGUE #74 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE & NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Szymon Kudranski (CA) Yanick Paquette, Nathan Fairbairn

Another full double-size issue crossover spectacular as Xanadoth, the original Lord of Chaos, has returned. With unlimited power and revenge against all on its mind, the Lord of chaos has taken the form of Black Adam and no. One. Is. Safe. The final chapter of the Eisner-winning Bendis Justice League run wraps up with brand-new status quo for all!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/15/2022 JUSTICE LEAGUE #75 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ ACETATE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

Oversize special issue! Superstar writer Joshua Williamson pens the beginning of the next big DCU event! It all starts here! A new Dark Army made up of the DCU's greatest villains has formed on the edges of the Multiverse! The DCU's best and most powerful heroes are pulled together in an epic war to push the darkness back! But in the end, they are no match for it! That's right, you heard it here first: the Justice League are killed by the Dark Army, with only one survivor to warn the remaining heroes of Earth about what is coming for them! FINAL ISSUE!