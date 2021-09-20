The Return Of The Guilt Hulk – In Symbiote Spider-Man (Spoilers)

The Guilt Hulk as created by Peter David and Dale Keown first appeared in The Incredible Hulk Vol. 2, #377 in 1991, as a malevolent representation of Bruce Banner's abusive father Brian Banner, that manifested itself in Banner's childhood memories. It embodies all of Bruce's guilt, shame, and regrets, existing within Bruce's mind, the entity seeks to manifest and run amok in the real world. It also happens to look quite a bit like the Alien Queen from the Aliens movie franchise.

At least initially anyway. Seen as part of Doc Samson's psychotherapeutic treatment of Bruce Banner and the Hulks, it has returned a couple of times since, looking different each time.

Until now, the Guilt Hulk has not manifested in the real world, in Banner's mind it was enormous in size, possessed claws and fangs, was covered in spikes, could breathe fire, and torture Banner and the other personalities through Banner's memories. And now Peter David is bringing him back to the Marvel comic book he is writing now, the Symbiote Spider-Man series of mini-series with artist Greg Land. And as a result, bringing back some of his old friends…

With the Guilt Hulk now back to looking more like an HR Giger Alien creature, this time with Spider-Man in its sights. Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #3 by Peter David and Greg Land is published on Wednesday.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN CROSSROADS #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210682

(W) Peter David (A/CA) Greg Land

• The dimensional-warp tour keeps rolling as SPIDER-MAN comes face-to-face with a certain big red dinosaur!

• If dinosaurs weren't enough, an unlikely HULK rears his frightening head!

• PLUS: Black Cat and Doctor Strange!

Rated T In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99