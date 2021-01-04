Return Of Frog-Man – And Scarlet Spider In This Week's Iron Man #5

It's Frog-Man time! Eugene Paul Patilio was a fifteen-year-old kid who took his inventor father's supervillain suit, Leap-Frog and used it to fashion the superhero identity, Frog-Man in Marvel Team Up #121 in 1983.

Before getting headline featured in

#131 alongside Spider-Man. The character appeared on and off since his first early eighties adventures, forming The Misfits with the Toad and Spider-Kid, was party of a hunting party arranged for Kraven The Hunter and was recruited as part of the Civil War's Initiative programme – though this Frog-Man was revealed to be a Skrull.

Eugene ended up joining a support group meeting for people who had been replaced by Skrulls. He's was last seen active as Frog-Man in the Spider-Island event. Until this Wednesday, when Frog-Man returns to the Marvel Universe alongside the Scarlet Spider, Misty Knight, Gargoyle in the new Iron Man #5.

Writer Christopher Cantwell knows the significance of this, tweeting "Okay, it's been announced in the IRON MAN #5 preview… the underground team that Iron Man and Hellcat have put together is SCARLET SPIDER. GARGOYLE. MISTY KNIGHT. And… ….Frog Man. Issue hits next Wed 1/6/21."Here's that preview below.

IRON MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200535

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) CAFU (CA) Alex Ross

THE FIRST ACT OF "THE BOOKS OF KORVAC" REACHES ITS STUNNING CONCLUSION! It's put up or shut up time with KORVAC as the android mastermind begins the next phase of his ascent toward absolute power, and IRON MAN begrudgingly decides to finally ask for help. But…from who? As he takes charge of new allies and tries to use HELLCAT's weakened state to his advantage, Tony Stark might instead risk everyone's life including his own, especially when he confronts Korvac himself, one on one. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 06, 2021 SRP: $3.99