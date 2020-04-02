REVIEW: Spy Island #1 — "A Word For Books Like This: Wow"

(Dark Horse Comics, creative team for Spy Island: Chelsea Cain, Elise McCall, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna, Lia Miternique)

There's a word for books like this: wow. Nora Freud (no relation) is a spy who loves her job but is completely over her assignment. Stationed on a tropical island at the edge of the Bermuda Triangle, she lives in a world where an undersea kraken is a manageable travel advisory, where mermaids get charity events, where a half dozen other international intelligence agents hang their holsters and assassinations are as normal as a trip to the store used to be for Americans.

Writer Chelsea Cain wields voiceovers and captions like a lightsaber, brilliantly blazing characterization and nuance like a master of the makashi form. Everything about this issue is interesting — the cold open is a misdirect of the wickedest kind, the artwork and coloring pop with little visual treats (if Zilla Touati and Doug don't each get spin-off miniseries, there is no justice in the world) and the subtle choices in lettering and visual storytelling are superb. If you distilled all the thrills from Mockingbird and replaced Marvel continuity with something new and strange and fresh, it'd look a lot like this fantastic debut. RATING: BUY.

Spy Island #1 (of 4)

