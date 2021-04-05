Revisit House of Mystery with Love and Rockets' Gilbert Hernandez

Gilbert Hernandez is best known for his work on Love and Rockets, the mold-breaking independent comic book series that he created with his brothers Jaime Hernandez and Mario Hernandez. The series has been running since the 80s. Gilbert's primary and most famous contribution is Palomar, a saga of magic realism that began with Heartbreak Soup in the third issue of Love and Rockets and concluded in 1996. Hernandez has primarily worked on his own independent titles but notably contributed his talents to a famous Vertigo title over at DC Comics in 2009: House of Mystery. House of Mystery began publication in 1951 and ran in different incarnations throughout the years. The version that Hernandez contributed to began in 2008 and was written by Lilah Sturges and Bill Willingham, of Jack of Fables and Fables fame, respectively. Hernandez contributed the art for Maidenhead to the title in 2009, illustrating a story about racism, sexism, and violence in an allegorical story of werepeople. Now, art collectors and comics fanatics can bid to own a piece of Hernandez's work on the title over at Heritage Auctions.

Gilbert Hernandez House of Mystery #14 Story Page 10 Original Art (DC/Vertigo, 2009).

From "Maidenhead", Rina's "story-within-a-story" tale of her earlier life is leading up to what may be an explosive outcome. Racism and other strong subjects were tackled head-on in this story. Ink over graphite on bright white DC Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 14". Signed "Beto / 2015" in the lower right margin. In Excellent condition.

Fans of House of Mystery, Gilbert Hernandez, or even simply collectors interested in owning a piece of comic book history can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to bid on this original page by a legendary artist from an iconic Vertigo title. Best of luck to everyone taking their claim for this piece!