Rick & Morty #100 In Oni Press October 2022 Solicits & Solicitations

Rick & Morty #100 In Oni Press October 2022 Solicits

Not entirely sure how many people will be around to edit and publish these comic books. But Oni Press will be publishing their hundredth issue of Rick & Morty comics (if you add them all up) in October 2022 alongside the third issue of Rick & Morty: Crisis On C 137, as well as new graphic novels It Took Luke by Mark Bouchard and Bayleigh Underwood, Issunboshi by Ryan Lang, Dancing On The Volcano by Floor De Goede, Area 510 by Jay Faerber and Justin Greenwood, Krampus: A Yuletide Story by Brian Joines and Dean Kotz, Open Bar by Eduardo Medeiros and more.

RICK & MORTY #100 CVR A LITTLE

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221665

AUG221666 – RICK & MORTY #100 CVR B FLEECS – 4.99

AUG221667 – RICK & MORTY #100 CVR C COLAS – 4.99

AUG221668 – RICK & MORTY #100 CVR D ELLERBY – 4.99

AUG221669 – RICK & MORTY #100 CVR E STRESING – 4.99

AUG221670 – RICK & MORTY #100 CVR F STRESING – 4.99

(W) Ryan Ferrier, Alex Firer, Sam Maggs, Josh Trujillo, James Asmus (A) Constanza Oroza, Sarah Stern, Fred Stresing, Jarrett Williams, Emmett Hobbes, Tony Fleecs (CA) Troy Little

"They said it couldn't be done, but we did it anyway! Celebrating 100 issues of Rick and Morty, this special edition features highlights from Rick and Morty stories, plus a special bonus feature.

100 Issues! Rick and Morty!"

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 4.99

RICK & MORTY CRISIS ON C 137 #3 CVR A LEE

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221687

AUG221688 – RICK & MORTY CRISIS ON C 137 #3 CVR B PARE-SOREL – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Ryan Lee

Smith Family Assemble! Imbued with powers thanks to Rick, the entire family enters the fray, but is there a traitor in their midst?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IT TOOK LUKE HC

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221671

(W) Mark Bouchard (A / CA) Bayleigh Underwood

"LA, 2028. Down-on-their-luck exterminator Sal Hernandez is sick of long hours and living in their work van. They're ready to quit their job and reconcile with their estranged partner. The only thing standing in their way is one last shift. But what seems like a routine call quickly gets out of hand when a proselytizing mass of flesh abducts Sal's newest coworker, Luke, and turns their extermination job into a rescue mission. Sal and their teammates, Molly and Hussam, are as experienced as they come, but will it be enough to overcome the horrific creature that waits in the shadows while simultaneously battling the incompetence of their boss?

Wipe the viscera from your eyes and prepare to assimilate into the flesh in this queer adult debut graphic novella exploring crunch culture and its casualties."

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ISSUNBOSHI HC

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221672

(W) Ryan Lang (A / CA) Ryan Lang

In a feudal Japan where creatures of myth and folklore are real, a demon sets out to reforge an ancient weapon to take over the world. The only person who can stop him is an inches-tall would-be samurai, who also happens to be the final and most important piece of the weapon. Issunboshi: A Graphic Novel is a lush retelling of the classic Japanese folktale reminding us that one is not born a hero-you must discover the courage to become one.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 34.99

DANCING ON THE VOLCANO TP

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221673

(W) Floor De Goede (A / CA) Floor De Goede

When cartoonist Flo travels the globe for the first time without his boyfriend, Bas, he is too preoccupied with feeling homesick to really see any of the beauty around him. Even after many years together, do you still need distance between you in order to miss each other-or can you occupy the same space and still feel disconnected?

Dancing on the Volcano is an autobiographical story about the painful but recognizable sides of love. We all know that a long relationship has many stages, but never before has someone portrayed all those different facets of love as beautifully as Floor de Goede in this original graphic memoir

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 29.99

AREA 510 HC

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221674

(W) Jay Faerber (A / CA) Justin Greenwood

Rookie officer Ward has his hands full with an overbearing partner and a scheming burglary suspect. But when Ward's partner is shockingly killed by aliens, Ward and his suspect, the wily Lucinda, make a run for it. Their destination: Oakland Police HQ, where they hope to find safe haven.

But as Ward and Lucinda have numerous alien encounters along the way, they fear these attacks aren't random, and that the aliens are targeting them!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99

KRAMPUS A YULETIDE ADV TP

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221675

(W) Brian Joines (A / CA) Dean Kotz

"When the Secret Society of Santa Clauses are robbed of their holiday magic and rendered powerless by an unknown force, they have no choice but to enlist the infamous yuletide terror known as Krampus to journey from the North Pole to recapture their magic in time to save the day. Oh, SURE-besting a malevolent gang of Sugar Plum Fairies, a holiday-themed gun for hire, and Krampus's own hatred for the Society (and all of society in general) sounds like a cake walk, but when a dark secret from the Santas' past comes to light, Krampus is put to the ultimate test.

Collecting the fan-favorite original holiday series by Brian Joines (Backtrack, Imagine Agents) and Dean Kotz (The Butcher of Paris) in a special edition, Krampus is back with a brand-new cover, as well as bonus content from the creators!"

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 21.99

OPEN BAR TP

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221676

(W) Eduardo Medeiros (A / CA) Eduardo Medeiros

"Lenny and Beardo are two childhood friends with a lot of road behind them. When Beardo's deadbeat dad dies and leaves them his old bar, they make a go of it as business partners. Easy enough, right? Maybe not.

Running a business in a low-traffic area of town isn't all it's cracked up to be, but luckily for the boys, the one-two punch of viral media attention when their neighbor gets crushed by a 747 engine that falls from the sky and a sorta suspect (but very potent) beer recipe they stumble into catch the public's imagination at just the right time.

Things get even more complicated when Lenny's ex-girlfriend Amanda shows up again, pregnant. Can our two heroes weather the ravages of success any better than they dealt with being losers? Can Lenny level up and be a good dad? Can Beardo forgive his dead, absentee father? Will the general public run them out of town when they find out what was actually in that beer?

Eduardo Medeiros (Funny Creek) delivers a graphic novel for anyone who's had more than their fair share of bad days and questionable choices! With an introduction by Skottie Young."

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 24.99

AGGRETSUKO OUT OF OFFICE TP

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221677

(W) Brenda Hickey (A / CA) Brenda Hickey

It's the Golden Week holiday, and Retsuko finds herself once again hurting for cash. While her coworkers chatter about their upcoming vacation plans, Retsuko sadly resigns herself to a week of cheap snacks and old movies. That is, until her old pal Puko enters the scene and hooks her up with a temporary job at her aunt and uncle's hot springs resort!

What sounds like a win-win scenario at first quickly turns out… not to be.

Plus, a very special bonus story collected here for the first time!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 15.99

RICK & MORTY CORPORATE ASSETS TP

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221678

(W) James Asmus (A / CA) Jarrett Williams

When Morty stupidly agrees to all the legal terms of a new app and legally signs his life away to a faceless and unheard-of company, they immediately seize control of him and his life for their own purposes.

Then, when Morty screws up Rick's rescue effort, the company steals Rick's portal gun and strands our heroes in an unexplored dimension-leaving them free to strip-mine every aspect of Rick's inventions and the Smith family's lives for evil, capitalist purposes!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 19.99

AGGRETSUKO OUT TO LUNCH #3 CVR A STARLING

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221679

AUG221680 – AGGRETSUKO OUT TO LUNCH #3 CVR B WILLIAMS – 3.99

(W) Josh Trujillo (A / CA) Abigail Starling

While working at a Maid Café, Aggretsuko must keep her identity secret from her number one customer: Mr. Ton. Moonlighting on her lunch breaks, Retsuko sees another side of Mr. Ton. This elaborate scheme can't last long, can it?

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ACTION JOURNALISM #3 CVR A FELVIDEKI (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221681

AUG221682 – ACTION JOURNALISM #3 CVR B HENDERSON – 3.99

(W) Eric Skillman (A / CA) Miklos Felvideki

During a gala where Kate is to be presented with yet another award celebrating her journalistic feats, a fellow writer loudly questions her integrity. But just as things are heating up, Kate and her skeptical colleague are unexpectedly transported to a magical kingdom ruled by a dragon that feeds on narrative.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLINK #4 CVR A SHERMAN

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221683

AUG221684 – BLINK #4 CVR B KANGAS – 3.99

(W) Christopher Sebela (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Putting together one timeline to solve her own, Wren's bloody struggle in the present intersects the terrible history of the ever-shifting social experiment she's trapped inside. Wren is their missing piece. A prophecy come true. The last person to escape, and the first to enter Blink in eighteen years. And as such, she has come to represent the proper end for both sides. As she fights to stay alive, Wren is recruited by the remaining resistance to take back Blink, setting her on a collision course with the man on the top floor. The one who knows everything. The one they call god.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PINK LEMONADE #2

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221685

(W) Nick Cagnetti (A / CA) Nick Cagnetti

"The mysterious heroine with the zippy bike and even zippier imagination is back! After landing herself in jail-all a misunderstanding, of course-Pink Lemonade gets an offer she can't refuse when movie mogul Zavi Xarad offers to make her a star. But will his old star, Ron Radical, take it lying down? And as if things weren't complicated enough, that annoying alien Barzebelly Jr. is back, too! Personally, I think Pink Lemonade will figure it all out. Includes a four-page short written by series creator Nick Cagnetti and illustrated by Don (Megaton Man) Simpson!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LETTER 44 ONI 25TH ANNIVERSARY ED #1

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG221686

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Alberto Alburquerque

Celebrating Oni's 25th anniversary, the first issue of the hit series is back with a commemorative foil stamp cover! Newly elected president Stephen Blades hoped to tackle the most critical issues facing the nation, but in a letter penned by the outgoing president, Blades learns the truth that redefines "critical": Seven years ago, NASA discovered an alien presence in the asteroid belt and kept it a secret from the world. A crew of heroic astronauts was sent to investigate, and they're nearing the conclusion of their epic journey. Don't miss the first chapter in this thrilling tale of real-world space travel, intrigue, and secret histories!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

