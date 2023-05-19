Rick And Morty Present Science Of Summer in Oni August 2023 Solicits Oni Press continue to publish more Rick And Morty comics includingThe Science Of Summer by Magdalene Visaggio, Leonardo Ito and Marc Ellerby.

Oni Press continue to publish more and more Rick And Morty comic books, and in August that means three new titles and acouple of collections, starting with Rick And Morty: The Science Of Summer, with Summer entering a sci-fi influencer future, courtesy of Magdalene Visaggio, Leonardo Ito and Marc Ellerby. Then there's more Heart of Rickmas from Michael Moreci, Gabriel Fischer and Priscilla Tramontano. And the regular Rick And Morty #8 from Alex Firer, Andrew Dalhouse, Crank! and Fred Stressing.

Then we have the previously-Bleeding Cool featured Dwellings by Jay Stephens, Punch Up by Zachary Sterling coming to Oni, Dan White's Cindy And Biscuit graphic novel, Malcolm Kid And The Perfect Song from Austin Paramore, Cresta, Marika, and Sarah Bollinger, Cartoon Show by Derek Ballard, and Soggy Landing from Ian Densford and Alec McGovern. Oh and more Xino too! All in Oni Press; August 2023 solicits and solicitations,

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS SCIENCE OF SUMMER #1 CVR A ELLERBY (

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A) Leonardo Ito (A / CA) Marc Ellerby

AN ALL-NEW, GIANT-SIZED TALE FROM THE EDGE OF THE RICK AND MORTY OMNIVERSE STARRING . . . OH NO, IT'S SUMMER!

Summer is sick of being sidelined. She has opinions, she deserves attention, and in the absence of a loving family, she knows exactly where to get it: online. When her future self-the hottest influencer and social media maven of an alien planet-pulls her into what should be her dream life, she realizes that with great power comes very little responsibility.

At last, it's Morty's sister's time to shine in an all-new, 40-page journey to the edge of time and space from Eisner Award-nominated writer Magdalene Visaggio (Eternity Girl) and Rick and Morty mega-talent Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who)!

RICK AND MORTY HEART OF RICKNESS #2 (OF 4) CVR A BLAKE (MR)

(W) Michael Moreci, Gabriel Fischer (A) Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Suzi Blake

Never fear because fear fears fear itself as the all-new descent into Rick's HEART OF DARKNESS from writer Michael Moreci (Barbaric) and artist Priscilla Tramontano (Rise of TMNT)!

Rick and the kids escaped the death pit but disagree on their next move. Why run back to the comfort of civilization, cell phones, and TV when you can stay on the random barbarian planet and fight with an alternate version of yourself to prove who's the biggest and baddest? On the spa planet, Beth and Jerry hunt for nachos but instead discover the seedy truth behind their relaxing vacation.

RICK AND MORTY #8 CVR A STRESING (MR)

(W) Alex Firer (A) Andrew Dalhouse, Crank!, Fred Stressing (CA) Fred Stresing

The smash-hit ongoing series doth battle the gods themselves!

After Goldenfold's niece Noelle fooled the gods from Anti Hala, stole Nunzumel's powers, and flew away with Morty, Nunzumel has called upon the Chosen One to destroy Rick. He is the one chosen by the prophets to bring an end to the Man-of-Science's reign against God-kind. He is . . . Jerry? Meanwhile! The gods plan to resurrect someone with a can of dog food. Who can it be, you ask?! Guess you gotta read it!

RICK & MORTY CRISIS ON C 137 TP (MR)

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Doug Garbark (A / CA) Ryan Lee

When the universe's great defenders, The Vindicators, are all but eradicated, the weight of every sinister, galactic threat falls on the narrow shoulders of the guy who wiped them out.

Rick Sanchez and the Smith family pull together the remaining ragtag superheroes to respond to a familiar band of enemies. Kind of suspiciously familiar, actually. Seems pretty targeted, now that you mention it . . .

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS TP VOL 05 (MR)

(W) Alejandro Arbona, Alex Firer, Amy Chu, Chris Daniels (A) Marc Ellerby, Devaun Dowdy, Ryan Lee, Sarah Stern

Featuring the galaxy-traversing standalone adventures of Rick and Morty Presents: Morty's Run; Big, Dumb Summer Vacation; Rick and Morty #100; and Time Zoo! All here in one handy-dandy volume!

Morty is dropped on a planet ruled by thirteen-year-olds. The Smith family fights off the ultimate sunburn on their beach vacation. Rick is on the quest into the mind of a deranged Morty, seeking a fabled comic book that can unlock his future. Summer has to save the day when the family realizes why they've been stuck in a routine for suspiciously long.

DWELLINGS #1 (OF 3) CVR A STEPHENS (MR)

(W) Jay Stephens (A / CA) Jay Stephens

SHOCK! TERROR! FUN! SATURDAY MORNING MEETS THE STROKE OF MIDNIGHT IN AN ALL-NEW, BI-MONTHLY LIMITED SERIES PRESENTED IN PRESTIGE FORMAT, 72-PAGE CHAPTERS WITH TWO COMPLETE TALES IN EACH ISSUE!

Welcome to Elwich – an oasis of American perfection, where the schools overflow with cheery-eyed children, lovingly adorned homes line

the historic boulevards … and only the crows can see the deep, festering rot that lurks beneath the pristine surface. Murder. Demonology. Possession. Obsession. Elwich has them all on offer-and behind every DWELLING awaits a horrifying new story to be told!

XINO #3 CVR A LESNIEWSKI

(W) Andrew Carl, David Hahn, Justin Jordan, Dan McDaid, Connor Willumsen, David Pepose (A) Dan McDaid, Sophie Franz, David Hahn, Connor Willumsen, Zac Gorman, Mariane Gusmao (CA) Matt Lesniewski

INCOMING: Oni's subversive sci-fi delivery system, designate XINO #003! Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode) and a surprise guest star wreak total havoc; Dan McDaid (DEGA) takes weaponized incompetence to the next level; David Hahn (Batman '66) walks a robot into a bar; Andrew Carl (Once Upon a Time Machine) and Sophie Franz (The Experts) unpack a locked-room mystery; Connor Willumsen (Bradley Of Him) digs deep into our capacity for self-delusion-ALL THIS AND MORE IN XINO'S EXPLOSIVE FINALE!

PUNCH UP GN VOL 01

(W) Zachary Sterling (A) Zachary Sterling

Young orphan Pitch is an aspiring tournament fighter who has big dreams of traveling to the city and competing in the Wide Plains Fighting Tournament. He also harbors a secret wish-to be trained by aging tournament fighter Sonny Chan. Can Pitch make it in a big city filled with unsavory types that want to do him harm? And is Emperor Jayson, host of the fighting tournament, one of those people? Will Sonny decide to act decent . . . for once? Find out in this exciting blast of battle energy!

CINDY AND BISCUIT WE LOVE TROUBLE GN

(W) Dan White (A / CA) Dan White

Meet Cindy and Biscuit: a girl and her dog. People (even her mum!) keep telling Cindy she's weird, that she's got a morbid, overactive imagination-but if that was true, why would she keep encountering all these monsters, ghosts, and aliens in real life? Watch Cindy and her fearless four-legged best friend get in to all kinds of trouble, as their little coastal town seems to have a preponderance of werewolves, undead mermaids, dimensional portals, alien invasions, and worse . . . it's dark out in the woods! Luckily for all of us, Cindy is the action hero we needed, just in time to save the world a few times between now and detention.

MALCOLM KID AND THE PERFECT SONG GN

(W) Austin Paramore (A) Cresta, Marika, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (A / CA) Sarah Bollinger

Debut creator Austin Paramore and artist Sarah Bollinger strike a chord in this humorous and heartfelt story about love, loss, legacy, and the music that ties them all together.

What does the perfect song sound like? Normally, Malcolm Kid wouldn't give this type of question the time of day. As a straight-B student with a heart of copper, he is far more concerned with overcoming mediocrity than he is with achieving perfection. But that all changes when he stumbles across the LK-2000-a strange keyboard cursed with the soul of an old jazz musician. Malcolm soon learns that the only way to free this musician's soul is by performing the perfect song. With much hesitation, and the help of his lifelong friend January Young, Malcolm embarks on a musical journey across the city of New Bronzeville in the hopes of discovering the perfect song and finding himself as a musician along the way.

CARTOONSHOW HC

(W) Derek Ballard (A / CA) Derek Ballard

Cartoonist and animator Derek M. Ballard makes modern American family comics. It's not his fault that being a single parent in America is kind of a nightmare.

Derek is a solo parent raising three kids in the American South, while trying to make art. Told in a series of free-flowing and often hilarious comic essays, Cartoonshow gets to the heart of the struggle to be a creative person in a society that doesn't value anything other than how much it can grind out of you. Covid, poverty, the failing social safety net, predatory lenders, and literal acts of God can't stop our hero!

"I laughed and cried, y'all these are the real $@#% journal comics. Drawings that could slay a dragon. Every punchline a funny knife in your eye." – Pendleton Ward

SOGGY LANDING GN (MR)

(W) Ian Densford, Alec McGovern (A) Andrew McGovern (A / CA) Ian Densford

Not very long ago, Soggy Landing was an island paradise. Now, it's a brutal settler city. A group of wealthy, magical cultists rules from the top. A leafy plague afflicts all but the most privileged, and it never stops raining. Our hero, Otso, is a self-sufficient stoner wizard bear who comes to understand community and camaraderie when she arrives in Soggy Landing. A battle between the haves and the have-nots is coming to a head, and Otso and her friend Slipper join the revolutionary group the Broken Wheel in an uprising against colonial forces controlling the magical island.

The world of Soggy Landing is a densely populated island town filled with many interconnected communities sharing a rich, deep, creamy mythology. There's mystery, danger, politics, and conflict, but also wonder, whimsy, and sex. It combines historical fiction with magical fantasy to explore a post-global war community pitted against robber barons and diabolical cults.

