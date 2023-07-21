Rick And Morty's Fricky Friday in Oni Press October 2023 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: oni press, rick and morty, shaky kane, solicits october 2023

Oni Press is launching a new Rick And Morty comic book, Rick And Morty: Fricky Friday #1 by Michael Moreci and Jarrett Williams in their October 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as Shaky Kane's The Man From Maybe #1, which we heard a lot about yesterday. Here are the full Oni Press solicits:

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS FRICKY FRIDAY #1 CVR A WILLIAMS (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG232109

AUG232110 – RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS FRICKY FRIDAY #1 CVR B ELLERBY (MR) – 5.99

AUG232111 – RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS FRICKY FRIDAY #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 5.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Jarrett Williams

From writer Michael Moreci (Barbaric, Wasted Space) and artist Jarrett Williams (Rick and Morty: Corporate Assets) comes a body-swapping, mind-bending Rick and Morty adventure!

Something is wrong with the Smith family. Well, more so than usual. Summer seems to think she's a super genius, and Jerry is acting like an adolescent teen . . . well, that tracks, but he's acting a lot like Morty! Turns out someone is going around the multiverse and mind-swapping members of the Smith family left and right. The question is why? As the real Rick and Morty hop around the multiverse they soon discover the mastermind behind this unhinged plan to make a hive mind of all the Ricks. Can Rick and Morty put an end to this evil scheme before losing themselves?

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99

RICK AND MORTY HEART OF RICKNESS #4 (OF 4) CVR A SAMANIEGO (

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG232112

AUG232113 – RICK AND MORTY HEART OF RICKNESS #4 (OF 4) CVR B MURPHY (MR) – 4.99

AUG232114 – RICK AND MORTY HEART OF RICKNESS #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INC – 4.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Priscilla Tramontano (CA) Patricia Mart?n Samaniego

The stunning conclusion of Rick's fight to prove he's the top Rick and the top dad!

Summer and Morty settle into their new, technology-free lives. Unfortunately, Wizard Beth's tech has secretly kept Savage Rick's settlement safe from a horde of demons. Rick needs to reprogram it to stave off a MEGA demon, and the final brawl commences. Beth and Jerry finally arrive, with their own problems following close behind. Can all these wrongs cancel each other out? Maybe!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RICK AND MORTY #10 CVR A ELLERBY (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG232115

AUG232116 – RICK AND MORTY #10 CVR B STRESING (MR) – 4.99

AUG232117 – RICK AND MORTY #10 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE (MR) – 4.99

(W) Alex Firer (A) Fred Stresing (CA) Marc Ellerby

Is this the beginning of the end of the smash-hit ongoing series . . .?!Awaiting deep within the vast reaches of space are mysteries unsolved . . . milkshakes undrunk. When they discover the existence of a dead planet, Nunzumel, Rick, and Goldenfold take off for the unknown world that can sustain life-and has an abandoned milkshake stand. It's a race to the edge of the universe in the final arc of the ongoing series! Who will get there first? WHO?!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

RICK AND MORTY COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG232118

(W) Zac Gorman, Tom Fowler, Pamela Ribbon (A) CJ Cannon, Marc Ellerby, Tom Fowler, Andrew MacLean, Cat Farris (CA) Fred Stresing

Go back to where it all started with this giant-sized, 300+ page softcover collection of Rick and Morty's best-selling comic book adventures!

Irreverent but incomparable genius Rick Sanchez travels across time and reality on hilarious (and harrowing) adventures with his awkward, 14-year-old grandson Morty. Featuring the classic stories "Wubba Lubba Dub Dub of Wall Street" by Zac Gorman and CJ Cannon, "Ball Fondlers Special" by Gorman and Andrew MacLean, "Ready Player Morty" by Pamela Ribon and Marc Ellerby, and more tales of chaos and debauchery with the whole Smith family.

Collecting Rick and Morty (2015) #1-15!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 39.99

THE MAN FROM MAYBE #1 CVR A KANE

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG232099

AUG232100 – THE MAN FROM MAYBE #1 CVR B RUBIN – 6.99

AUG232101 – THE MAN FROM MAYBE #1 CVR C CAGNETTI – 6.99

AUG232102 – THE MAN FROM MAYBE #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV KANE DESIGN – 6.99

AUG232103 – THE MAN FROM MAYBE #1 CVR E 15 COPY INCV CAGNETTI FULL ART – 6.99

AUG232104 – THE MAN FROM MAYBE #1 CVR F 20 COPY INCV RUBIN FULL ART – 6.99

(W) Jordan Thomas (A / CA) Shaky Kane

In the dry and dead future that's coming soon, all life belongs to Oppenheimer-obsessed billionaire Harvard Denny and his corporate scavengers from Smile, Inc., who pillage the wastelands in search of atomic contraband.

As the race to acquire the a crashed spacecraft's cargo begins, our fate will be decided by a masked bandit and the cold iron of his laser rifle. He knows no name, no home, no surrender-only the whispered hush of those in need who dare call him . . . THE MAN FROM MAYBE!

Give yourself over to an upside-down world where all mutants eat lead and all dinosaurs speak truth in the DOUBLE-SIZED, 48-PAGE debut of a postmodern, post apocalyptic epic of Western-infused action from rising star Jordan Thomas (Weird Work, XINO) and psychedelic warlord Shaky Kane (Bulletproof Coffin, The Beef) as the Man From Maybe sets his sights on THE CRATE OF DEATH!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 6.99

DWELLINGS #2 (OF 3) CVR A STEPHENS (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG232105

AUG232106 – DWELLINGS #2 (OF 3) CVR B LOPEZ (MR) – 9.99

AUG232107 – DWELLINGS #2 (OF 3) CVR C BARDIN (MR) – 9.99

AUG232108 – DWELLINGS #2 (OF 3) CVR D 10 CVR INCV BLOODY VAR (MR) – 9.99

(W) Jay Stephens (A / CA) Jay Stephens

72 pages of terror returns in another triple-sized, bi-monthly dose of the series that has the comic industry screaming: Dwellings!

Emmy Award-winning, Eisner-Award-nominated cartoonist and animator Jay Stephens (Secret Saturdays, Jetcat Clubhouse) welcomes you back to Elwich-the small town where the secrets run deep, the quiet streets harbor murderous intent, and even the spirits are prone to fits of jealous rage!

In this issue: Two must-read tales of supernatural psychosis and paranormal paranoia! First: Don't bite the hand that feeds you in "Quiet, Suki," especially if that hand is a talking puppet! Then: Investigative reporting meets infrasound in "Sound Mind," as the ghosts of the past come roaring forth.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

LET ME OUT GN (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG232119

(W) Emmett Nahil (A / CA) George Williams

When Pastor Holley's wife, Kelly, disappears, FBI agent Garrett takes on the case with Sheriff Mullen. After Garrett reveals that he and other FBI agents have been kidnapping townspeople for experimentations and Kelly's death was a mistake, the police and FBI begin looking for a scapegoat for their crimes.

The scapegoat comes in the form of four friends: Mitch, Terri, Lupe and Jackson. The punks, the queers, and outcasts. After an altercation between Lupe and her bigoted boss, she's pushed as the prime suspect of Kelly's murder by Garrett and Mullen. Meanwhile Pastor Holley has been whipping the town up into a satanic panic.

On the run from Garrett and Mitch the group ends up entering a blood pact with Satan. Now protected they're able to defend themselves and outrun the authorities. Garrett ends up murdering Mullen in an effort to sway Satan back to his side but it doesn't work. Mitch-as-Satan kills Garrett which releases Satan into the world. But Satan closes the hellmouth and returns back to hell. The friends drive off into the sunset away from their town.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 19.99

THE LITTLE RED WOLF GN

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG232120

(W) Am?lie Fl?chais (A / CA) Am?lie Fl?chais

Now in softcover for the very first time-Amélie Fléchais' haunting fairy tale for children and adults alike!

Once upon a time there was a little red wolf who lived in a treehouse in a thick and mysterious forest. The young wolf sets out on a journey to bring his grandmother a rabbit when he is charmed by a nice little girl who offers to help him. But nice is not the same as good.

Lose yourself in the dark forests of Amélie Fléchais's spectacular artwork in The Little Red Wolf, a gorgeously illustrated tale that turns the classic story of Little Red Riding Hood on its head.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SECRETS OF CAMP WHATEVER TP VOL 03

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG232121

(W) Chris Grine (A) Chris Grine

After former camp leader Clarence P'sketty Tooter is freed from a hypnosis spell, he remembers everything, including that pesky pre-teen Willow and her scrappy friends. But most importantly, he remembers the ancient mystery surrounding Nowhere's sleep-away camp. Now, Tooter seeks revenge against Willow and her friends, and inadvertently awakens a long-dormant evil which seeks to destroy the world in the epic conclusion to the Secrets of Camp Whatever trilogy.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 17.99

