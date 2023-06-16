Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Oni Press | Tagged: oni press, rick and morty, September 2023, Solicits
Rick & Morty, Lights & Quinnelope in Oni Press September 2023 Solicits
Oni Press is the first comics publisher to drop direct market solicits for September including Lights, Rick & Morty and Quinnelope.
Oni Press is the first comics publisher to drop their direct market solicits and solicitations for September 2023. You'll have to wait until next week for most of the rest. And including Lights, Rick and Morty: Heart of Rickness #3 (of 4), Rick and Morty #9, Rick and Morty Deluxe Double Feature Vol 2, Quinnelope and the Cookie King Catastrophe, Talli Daughter of the Moon Vol 2, and Wrapped Up: The Complete Collection
Lights SC
WRITTEN BY BRENNA THUMMLER
ART BY BRENNA THUMMLER
COVER BY BRENNA THUMMLER
The long-awaited final installment in acclaimed cartoonist Brenna Thummler's best-selling Sheets trilogy!
Marjorie Glatt's life was forever changed the day she discovered a group of ghosts hiding in her family's laundromat. One of those ghosts was Wendell, a lonely phantom turned Marjorie's best friend. Wendell died far too young and now must wander the Land of Humans. He knows how he died—a tragic drowning accident—but lately he's grown curious about his past life. He wants to know more about why he died, not just how he died. It's not easy, though, since Wendell's memory of his human life has grown increasingly blurry. When he hears a rumor about his death, Wendell wonders if it might not have been an accident after all. Joined by Marjorie and ghost enthusiast Eliza Duncan, Wendell learns that sometimes everything casts shadows, but if you look hard enough, you can find the light.
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2023 | $16.99 | 368 pgs. | FC
IOD: 7/27/2023
FOC: 8/14/2023
Rick and Morty: Heart of Rickness #3 (of 4)
WRITTEN BY MICHAEL MORECI
ART BY PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO
COVER A BY MARC ELLERBY
COVER B BY LANE LLOYD
INTERLOCKING VARIANT (1:10) BY PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO
Never fear because fear fears fear itself as the all-new descent into Rick's HEART OF DARKNESS from writer Michael Moreci (Barbaric) and artist Priscilla Tramontano (Rise of TMNT)!
Rick encounters the wizard in the tower—a vicious, vengeful cyborg version of Beth! Is she a weapon, an imposter, or something worse . . . a failure that could make the universe's greatest mind turn his back on technology? Morty and Summer venture into the savage settlement, tempted by the riches of a screen-free life. On the spa planet, Beth and Jerry grapple with the consequences of their misguided rescue attempt. Will they cut and run, or try to restore a broken system?
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2023 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC
IOD: 7/27/2023
FOC: 8/28/2023
COVER B BY LANE LLOYD
INTERLOCKING VARIANT (1:10) BY PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO
Rick and Morty #9
WRITTEN BY ALEX FIRER
ART BY FRED C. STRESING
COVER A BY FRED C. STRESING
COVER B BY MARC ELLERBY
COVER C (1:10) BY GINA ALLNATT
The smash-hit ongoing series ushers in the return of Vultureperson! After sending Noelle and Morty to Anti Hala, Nunzumel has little time to bask in his victory before a familiar foe swoops down from the skies—the demonic, soul-eating Vultureperson! Meanwhile, trapped yet again in Anti Hala, Noelle plans her escape with Morty, and Jerry and the recently reincarnated hyper-tech bro Glug Vronksy kinda become tight. Of course they would . . .
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 27TH, 2023 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC
IOD: 7/27/2023
FOC: 9/20/2023
COVER B BY MARC ELLERBY
COVER C (1:10) BY GINA ALLNATT
RICK AND MORTY DELUXE DOUBLE FEATURE VOL 2 HC
WRITTEN BY JOSH TRUJILLO & JAMES ASMUS
ART BY TONY FLEECS & JARRETT WILLIAMS
COVER BY MARC ELLERBY
No one is safe from S**t Dragons and tiny legal print in this deluxe hardcover collection of fanfavorite miniseries Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart and Rick and Morty: Corporate Assets! The hit comic book series based on the hilarious [adult swim]™ animated show Rick and Morty™ continues in all-new stories not seen on TV! In Deluxe Double Feature Vol. 2, only Morty can save the outrageous S*** Dragons embroiled in a tantalizing adventure in Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart. When Morty stupidly agrees to all the legal terms of a new app and legally signs his life away to a faceless and unheard-of company, they immediately seize control of him and his life for their own purposes, in Rick and Morty: Corporate Assets.
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2023 | $59.99 | 216 pgs. | FC
IOD: 7/272023
FOC: 8/20/23
QUINNELOPE AND THE COOKIE KING CATASTROPHE SC
WRITTEN BY HF BROWNFIELD & KAYLA COOMBS
ART BY HF BROWNFIELD & KAYLA COOMBS
COVER BY HF BROWNFIELD & KAYLA COOMBS
Debut creators HF Brownfield and Kayla Coombs present the first volume of a refreshingly imaginative middle-grade graphic novel series for readers of all ages and appetites!
Quinnelope wakes up one morning to learn all the cookies in her kingdom have gone missing. The bakery and grocery store aisles are full of cakes but NO COOKIES. What is a cookie-obsessed queen supposed to do?! Solve the mystery of the cookie catastrophe, of course! Along with her dutiful butler, Bub, and loyal companion, Star, the trio battle through a cookie-dough volcano, confront the chocolate chipmunk mountain, face off against egg-plosive enemies, and more to find the missing Cookie King and restore these tasty treats to Pleasant Towne once again.
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2023 | $14.99 | 256 pgs. | FC
IOD: 7/27/2023
FOC: 8/28/2023
TALLI DAUGHTER OF THE MOON VOL 2 SC
WRITTEN BY SOURYA
ART BY SOURYA
COVER BY SOURYA
From the imagination of French-Laotian cartoonist Sourya, the next chapter of the dazzling fantasy epic of the Daughter of the Moon begins in an all-new volume!
A fugitive princess. A deadly pursuit. A dangerous secret. On the run from the ruthless forces of Lord Ulric and Captain Nina, who seek the extermination of the magical women known as Summoners, Princess Talli and her motley crew of companions find themselves cut off from their chosen route of escape and forced to traverse the deadly Forbidden Forest. Can Talli and her team make it to the other side without getting eaten by wild animals? Will they find refuge in the kingdom of Lady Sybbyl? And can Talli perfect her control of her incredible powers in her moment of need?
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 27TH, 2023 | $19.99 | 200 pgs. | BW
IOD: 7/27/2023
FOC: 9/03/2023
WRAPPED UP: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION SC
WRITTEN BY DAVE SCHEIDT
ART BY SCOOT MCMAHON
COVER BY SCOOT MCMAHON
Mummies! Vampires! Kaiju! OH MY! The beloved middle-grade monster sensation—now in one complete volume from creators Dave Scheidt (Mayor Good Boy) and Scoot McMahon (Sami the Samurai Squirrel)!
Milo is just your average twelve-year-old boy. His loving parents are mummies, his best friend is an old wizard, and his babysitters are witches. When Milo isn't busy at school or visiting the comic book store, he loves to hang out with cool teen vampires, play with magical kitties, feed a hungry kaiju, and avoid a love-crazed gorilla at all costs. You know, typical kid stuff!
ON SALE SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2023 | $19.99 | 280 pgs. | FC
IOD: 7/27/2023
