Rick & Morty, Lights & Quinnelope in Oni Press September 2023 Solicits

Oni Press is the first comics publisher to drop their direct market solicits and solicitations for September 2023. You'll have to wait until next week for most of the rest. And including Lights, Rick and Morty: Heart of Rickness #3 (of 4), Rick and Morty #9, Rick and Morty Deluxe Double Feature Vol 2, Quinnelope and the Cookie King Catastrophe, Talli Daughter of the Moon Vol 2, and Wrapped Up: The Complete Collection

Lights SC

WRITTEN BY BRENNA THUMMLER

ART BY BRENNA THUMMLER

COVER BY BRENNA THUMMLER

The long-awaited final installment in acclaimed cartoonist Brenna Thummler's best-selling Sheets trilogy!

Marjorie Glatt's life was forever changed the day she discovered a group of ghosts hiding in her family's laundromat. One of those ghosts was Wendell, a lonely phantom turned Marjorie's best friend. Wendell died far too young and now must wander the Land of Humans. He knows how he died—a tragic drowning accident—but lately he's grown curious about his past life. He wants to know more about why he died, not just how he died. It's not easy, though, since Wendell's memory of his human life has grown increasingly blurry. When he hears a rumor about his death, Wendell wonders if it might not have been an accident after all. Joined by Marjorie and ghost enthusiast Eliza Duncan, Wendell learns that sometimes everything casts shadows, but if you look hard enough, you can find the light.

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2023 | $16.99 | 368 pgs. | FC

IOD: 7/27/2023

FOC: 8/14/2023

Rick and Morty: Heart of Rickness #3 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY MICHAEL MORECI

ART BY PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO

COVER A BY MARC ELLERBY

COVER B BY LANE LLOYD

INTERLOCKING VARIANT (1:10) BY PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO

Never fear because fear fears fear itself as the all-new descent into Rick's HEART OF DARKNESS from writer Michael Moreci (Barbaric) and artist Priscilla Tramontano (Rise of TMNT)!

Rick encounters the wizard in the tower—a vicious, vengeful cyborg version of Beth! Is she a weapon, an imposter, or something worse . . . a failure that could make the universe's greatest mind turn his back on technology? Morty and Summer venture into the savage settlement, tempted by the riches of a screen-free life. On the spa planet, Beth and Jerry grapple with the consequences of their misguided rescue attempt. Will they cut and run, or try to restore a broken system?

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2023 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

IOD: 7/27/2023

FOC: 8/28/2023

COVER B BY LANE LLOYD

INTERLOCKING VARIANT (1:10) BY PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO

Rick and Morty #9

WRITTEN BY ALEX FIRER

ART BY FRED C. STRESING

COVER A BY FRED C. STRESING

COVER B BY MARC ELLERBY

COVER C (1:10) BY GINA ALLNATT

The smash-hit ongoing series ushers in the return of Vultureperson! After sending Noelle and Morty to Anti Hala, Nunzumel has little time to bask in his victory before a familiar foe swoops down from the skies—the demonic, soul-eating Vultureperson! Meanwhile, trapped yet again in Anti Hala, Noelle plans her escape with Morty, and Jerry and the recently reincarnated hyper-tech bro Glug Vronksy kinda become tight. Of course they would . . .

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 27TH, 2023 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

IOD: 7/27/2023

FOC: 9/20/2023

COVER B BY MARC ELLERBY

COVER C (1:10) BY GINA ALLNATT

RICK AND MORTY DELUXE DOUBLE FEATURE VOL 2 HC

WRITTEN BY JOSH TRUJILLO & JAMES ASMUS

ART BY TONY FLEECS & JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER BY MARC ELLERBY

No one is safe from S**t Dragons and tiny legal print in this deluxe hardcover collection of fanfavorite miniseries Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart and Rick and Morty: Corporate Assets! The hit comic book series based on the hilarious [adult swim]™ animated show Rick and Morty™ continues in all-new stories not seen on TV! In Deluxe Double Feature Vol. 2, only Morty can save the outrageous S*** Dragons embroiled in a tantalizing adventure in Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart. When Morty stupidly agrees to all the legal terms of a new app and legally signs his life away to a faceless and unheard-of company, they immediately seize control of him and his life for their own purposes, in Rick and Morty: Corporate Assets.

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2023 | $59.99 | 216 pgs. | FC

IOD: 7/272023

FOC: 8/20/23

QUINNELOPE AND THE COOKIE KING CATASTROPHE SC

WRITTEN BY HF BROWNFIELD & KAYLA COOMBS

ART BY HF BROWNFIELD & KAYLA COOMBS

COVER BY HF BROWNFIELD & KAYLA COOMBS

Debut creators HF Brownfield and Kayla Coombs present the first volume of a refreshingly imaginative middle-grade graphic novel series for readers of all ages and appetites!

Quinnelope wakes up one morning to learn all the cookies in her kingdom have gone missing. The bakery and grocery store aisles are full of cakes but NO COOKIES. What is a cookie-obsessed queen supposed to do?! Solve the mystery of the cookie catastrophe, of course! Along with her dutiful butler, Bub, and loyal companion, Star, the trio battle through a cookie-dough volcano, confront the chocolate chipmunk mountain, face off against egg-plosive enemies, and more to find the missing Cookie King and restore these tasty treats to Pleasant Towne once again.

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2023 | $14.99 | 256 pgs. | FC

IOD: 7/27/2023

FOC: 8/28/2023

TALLI DAUGHTER OF THE MOON VOL 2 SC

WRITTEN BY SOURYA

ART BY SOURYA

COVER BY SOURYA

From the imagination of French-Laotian cartoonist Sourya, the next chapter of the dazzling fantasy epic of the Daughter of the Moon begins in an all-new volume!

A fugitive princess. A deadly pursuit. A dangerous secret. On the run from the ruthless forces of Lord Ulric and Captain Nina, who seek the extermination of the magical women known as Summoners, Princess Talli and her motley crew of companions find themselves cut off from their chosen route of escape and forced to traverse the deadly Forbidden Forest. Can Talli and her team make it to the other side without getting eaten by wild animals? Will they find refuge in the kingdom of Lady Sybbyl? And can Talli perfect her control of her incredible powers in her moment of need?

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 27TH, 2023 | $19.99 | 200 pgs. | BW

IOD: 7/27/2023

FOC: 9/03/2023

WRAPPED UP: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION SC

WRITTEN BY DAVE SCHEIDT

ART BY SCOOT MCMAHON

COVER BY SCOOT MCMAHON

Mummies! Vampires! Kaiju! OH MY! The beloved middle-grade monster sensation—now in one complete volume from creators Dave Scheidt (Mayor Good Boy) and Scoot McMahon (Sami the Samurai Squirrel)!

Milo is just your average twelve-year-old boy. His loving parents are mummies, his best friend is an old wizard, and his babysitters are witches. When Milo isn't busy at school or visiting the comic book store, he loves to hang out with cool teen vampires, play with magical kitties, feed a hungry kaiju, and avoid a love-crazed gorilla at all costs. You know, typical kid stuff!

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2023 | $19.99 | 280 pgs. | FC

IOD: 7/27/2023

