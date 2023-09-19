Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: new york comic con, NYCC, rick remender

Rick Remender Rejects Batman & X-Men To Sign Image Comics Exclusive

Rick Remender has signed a three-year exclusive contract with Image Comics, effective immediately. This is not a deal often signed at Image Comics, the only comparable ones I can recall are for Jeff Lemire and for Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. It will see Remender commit all his creator-owned work to Image Comics, an for that to be the focus of his creative work for that period, working with his Giant Generator imprint.

"Working with Rick is like speeding down the open road in a convertible with the top down," said Eric Stephenson, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer at Image Comics. "When he's behind the wheel of his Giant Generator comics imprint, there is always some new high speed adventure or undiscovered place to visit. All creativity and energy. If that isn't the Image Comics spirit, I don't know what is. Looking forward to finding out where he'll take us next."

Rick Remender is known for his work at Marvel Comics in the past, on titles such as Avengers, X-Force, Captain America, Deadpool, and Guardians of the Galaxy. He also co-created Deadly Class with Wes Craig, adapted into a SyFy TV show, Black Science with Matteo Scalera, Low with Greg Tocchini, Seven to Eternity with Jerome Opeña, The Scumbag initially with Lewis LaRosa, Tokyo Ghost with Sean Gordon Murphy, A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance with André Lima Araújo and more. Rick Remender currently has multiple Image projects in various stages of development in Hollywood with details on the horizon. Currently, Image Comics is publishing The Sacrificers with Max Fiumara, and Holy Roller with Andy Samberg and Joe Trohman.

"We live by one motto 'If you give it love, it will find friends,'" said Remender. "The beautifully ironic side effect of making a book with love, and the years of investment needed to make it great, is that it will have better odds of attracting top level talent from film and television while also honoring your reader base."

Giant Generator's deluxe hardcover format has been applied to Tokyo Ghost, Black Science, Seven to Eternity, Deadly Class, and Low deluxe hardcovers have all had multiple printings to keep up with the demand, with Fear Agent joining the line this winter, in Image Comics' December 2023 solicits.

"I've recently turned down very generous offers to write X-Men and Batman, and while flattered, that would ultimately be a step backwards artistically, and not where my heart is at," said Rick Remender. "Image takes no OWNERSHIP, so my partners and I co-own 100% of our properties. It's short-term vs long-term thinking. You want to build your own house? Make something that your children will inherit? Image is the only place. This contract is me saying that I bet on myself. I bet on my collaborators. I bet on our characters, stories, and owning what we make. Exclusively. With all we've got. Like our lives are on the line… We approach each book as an opportunity to tell a story we desperately care about telling. By doing the hard work of ensuring a substantive reading experience worthy of fans' time and investment."

There will be more of Rick Remender's Giant Generator titles unveiled during the New York Comic Con panel on Saturday, October 14 at 12 PM—Generating Creator-Owned Comics with Image Comics' Giant Generator.

