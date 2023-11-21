Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Blood Moon Comics, Humbaba

Ricky Sikes' Humbaba in Blood Moon Comics February 2024 Solicits

Ricky Sikes launches his new comic book series Humbaba, subtitled "Snot for youngsters" in Blood Moon Comics February 2024 solicits.

HUMBABA #1 (OF 4)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231320

(W) Ricky Sikes (A / CA) Ricky Sikes

Deep in the bayou of Louisiana our hero Fil, after being manipulated by sinister forces, must redeem himself after inadvertently unleashing an unspeakable and dangerous mutant creature in an enchanted wildlife refuge. It's mayhem in the bayou with mutants, spirits, and cyborgs, and it all mixes to create a gumbo of horror, comedy, and science fiction.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

DISTEMPER #3 (OF 3) CVR A NENAD CVITICANIN

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231314

DEC231315 – DISTEMPER #3 (OF 3) CVR B NENAD CVITICANIN

DEC231316 – DISTEMPER #3 (OF 3) CVR C HERNAN GONZALEZ

(W) Tony Bushell (A / CA) Nenad Cvitcanin

No good deed goes unpunished and a group of survivors who think they have gotten away with literal murder will be reminded that, even in the post-apocalypse, the biggest threat is always other people.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

EDIE #2 (OF 5) CVR A GREG WORONCHAK

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231317

DEC231318 – EDIE #2 (OF 5) CVR B GREG WORONCHAK

(W) Paul Catalanotto (A / CA) Greg Woronchak

A police detective investigates Edie's assault allegations while her newfound hunger claims the life of someone close to her.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

HAUNTED HOUSE LOVE STORY #4 (OF 6)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231319

(W) Winston Gambro (A / CA) Winston Gambro

What would you give to get everything you ever wanted? Would you give yourself? Would you kill? The House will soon learn the answer for itself. Join us soon, for the continuing story of horror, grief and love.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

ICE CANYON MONSTER #1 (OF 7) 2ND PTG (RES) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231321

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

Welcome to the war of shaman curses and the consequences of them in the modern world. A shaman releases a monster into the waters around the giant island of Greenland. Starting in the form of a tupilaq, this beast is designed to protect the waters at any cost-even if it has to kill.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

ICE CANYON MONSTER #2 (OF 7) (RES) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231322

(W) Keith Rommel (A) Jonnuel Ortega (CA) Samir Simao

The curse has been dropped into the waters and the tupilaq octopus is wreaking havoc in the waters around Greenland. Fina continues his recovery in the hospital and a massive revelation comes forward and sets the stage for the confrontation to come.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

NORTHERN BLOOD TP

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231323

(W) Jason G. Michalski (A / CA) Antonio Rojo

Nazis have stolen an ancient Viking treasure, and the dead have risen to take it back! Norway,1942: an american G.I., Frank Robinson, gets caught up in a war between a legendary undead Viking warrior and the Nazi captain responsible for ransacking a Viking burial tomb. The action doesn't stop in this thrilling WW2 epic when the army of the dead begins its assault on the German war machine! Available in softcover and a signed hardcover (limited to 75 copies).

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SRP: 0

NORTHERN BLOOD HC

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231324

(W) Jason G. Michalski (A / CA) Antonio Rojo

Nazis have stolen an ancient Viking treasure, and the dead have risen to take it back! Norway,1942: an american G.I., Frank Robinson, gets caught up in a war between a legendary undead Viking warrior and the Nazi captain responsible for ransacking a Viking burial tomb. The action doesn't stop in this thrilling WW2 epic when the army of the dead begins its assault on the German war machine!

Hardcover edition is limited to 75 copies and signed by series creator Jason G. Michalski & Antonio J. Rojo with a COA!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SRP: 0

POP UP TP

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231325

(W) Jon Clark (A) Matthieu Pereira (CA) Jon Clark

A brand new pop-up museum has arrived. It contains the world's most infamous and cursed supernatural objects. For creator and starving artist Diane Strickland, this is her big break-tomorrow is the grand opening, and she and her family must work through the night to make sure it's all ready. But what do you get when you bring so many evil exhibits together? Absolute terror! The hardcover edition is limited to 75 copies and signed by series creator Jon Clark!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

POP UP HC

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231326

(W) Jon Clark (A) Matthieu Pereira (CA) Jon Clark

A BRAND NEW POP-UP MUSEUM HAS ARRIVED. IT CONTAINS THE WORLD'S MOST INFAMOUS AND CURSED SUPERNATURAL OBJECTS. FOR CREATOR AND STARVING ARTIST DIANE STRICKLAND, THIS IS HER BIG BREAK-TOMORROW IS THE GRAND OPENING, AND SHE AND HER FAMILY MUST WORK THROUGH THE NIGHT TO MAKE SURE IT'S ALL READY. BUT WHAT DO YOU GET WHEN YOU BRING SO MANY EVIL EXHIBITS TOGETHER? ABSOLUTE TERROR!

Hardcover edition is limited to 75 copies and signed by series creator Jon Clark!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

SIMON SAYZ #5 (OF 12) CVR A MEUTH

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231327

DEC231328 – SIMON SAYZ #5 (OF 12) CVR B JEREMY MARTINEZ

DEC231329 – SIMON SAYZ #5 (OF 12) CVR C MEUTH

(W) Jeff Meuth (A / CA) Jeff Meuth

Symon is beginning the awakening process. Someone saved the Cardinal and wait until you found out who! A new story arc and this is a perfect jumping on point for new readers! Enter the mind of madness!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SRP: 0

WHITE RIVER MONSTER #5 (RES)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

DEC231330

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

A family goes to the White River in hopes of forgetting about life for a while. The day should have been filled with rafting adventure and family fun! But when their raft impedes on the River Monsters' territory, tragedy can strike at any moment. It is tragedy that has sharpened claws and fanged teeth!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SRP: 0

