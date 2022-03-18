Riddler Actor to Write Riddler Comic for DC Black Label

Actor Paul Dano loved playing The Riddler so much, he decided to write a comic about him. Yes, once again, our favorite mascot of comicdom rears its head again: the ouroboros! The actor who plays a character in a movie based on comics will now write comics about the character that can then be used to make a movie based on the comics where the actor can play the character again!

For more on this, and to pad the word count for this article, we contacted world-renowned comixologist Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms.

"What are they doing?!" an alarmed Professor Puffinbottoms asked (rhetorically). "Every time a comic book publisher does something like this, they risk creating another paradox and further weakening the spacetime continuum!"

"Still, it's better than giving a director's kid a Spider-Man comic," the professor reasoned.

Dano will write his character, Edward Nashton, in The Riddler: Year One. Stevan Subic will handle the art for the six-issue series, with new issues every two months. DC laid out the details in a press release.

For many film and comic book fans, Paul Dano's portrayal of The Riddler in Matt Reeves' The Batman (in theatres now) was arguably one of the most chilling and terrifying incarnations ever seen in a Batman film. This October, fans will have the opportunity to learn more about The Riddler's origins in Riddler: Year One, a six-issue bimonthly DC Black Label series, written by The Batman actor Paul Dano, with art by acclaimed European illustrator Stevan Subic, making his DC debut. This series explores the background of how accountant Edward Nashton went from a simple Gotham City nobody to becoming Batman's nemesis, setting them on a collision course in the blockbuster feature film.

The first issue of The Riddler: Year One hits stores in October.