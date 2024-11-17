Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ridley scott, thought bubble

Ridley Scott Presents Modville, with Dave Elliott at Thought Bubble

Ridley Scott Presents Modville, shown off and given away by Dave Elliott at Thought Bubble with Bill Sienkiewicz poster art

It was previously announced this year that Scott Free and Mechanical Cake had partnered for three original graphic novel series: Modville, Hyde, and Nick, that Ridley Scott would be heavily involved, that Dave Elliott would be Editor-in-Chief and that artists Bill Sienkiewicz, Chris Watson, Dan Panosian, Brian Rood, Hendry Prasetya and Eko Puteh would be involved with the projects.

Well, Dave Elliott is at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this year, getting people to sign up for news coming out about the projects and giving away a preview of Modville, a sci-fi/southern gothic crime drama involving AI humans ("mods") in future New Orleans. He'll be at his table all day today…

As well as prints for Hyde, in which Robert Louis Stevenson's "Mr. Hyde" did not die and instead lives beneath the streets of London, where he conducts experiments on others, and Nick, is a foundational yule war story, steeped within the arcane Norse legends.

And so Thought Bubble attendees got a better look at what Modville is and will be. Full title Ridley Scott Presents Modville, the credits are: Created by Jesse Negron, written by Jesse Negron and Joe Matsumoto, line art by Hendry Prasetya, colour art by Eko Puteh, lettering by Comicraft's Tyler Smith, Publisher and Editor Dave Elliott, CEO Mechanical Cake Tom Sanders, SVP Scott Free, Tom Moran, poster art by Bill Sienkiewicz.

And we get a preview of what is to come and that massive poster foldout that took up most of my AirBnb bed… We learn from the preview that Modville Book One, out in March through Kickstarter and completed already, is the first volume in an eight-book series. "Being a JURIS agent is the worst job on the police force. You have to enter the minds of the worst criminals. Hawthorne is the longest-serving JURIS agent and the best one they've ever had. It has taken its toll on him…"

News on the Kickstarter when we have it.

