Rift Rangers Will Leave Early Access On May 24th Call on your powers and team up with your fellow teens, as Rift Rangers will be leaving Steam's Early Access in a few weeks.

Developer and publisher Epic Story Interactive revealed they will finally bring Rift Rangers out of Early Acces later this month. In what is clearly a nod to shows like Power Rangers, the game will have you working as part of a sentai hero team, as they mix action with retro pixel art for some epic battles. You'll work with a team of fighters to defeat hordes of enemies and collect items and power-ups to become the greatest heroes in the galaxy, or die trying! The game will leave Early Access on May 24th and will cost you a whole $5. You can check out more about it below along with the latest trailer.

"Obliterate enemies. Collect experience. Level up. Become unstoppable! Take command of the Rift Rangers, powerful sentai tasked with protecting the Earth from evil forces – especially those with lasers and sharp claws pouring through a rift in space-time from The Master Brain. To save the planet, you must enter the rift and fight to hold back overwhelming hordes of inter-dimensional monsters for 20 increasingly intense minutes – until your Mega Mecha can finalize its power-up cycle and stomp them all! Every minute you survive, the monstrous hordes will increase in number. Your survival depends on becoming a force of devastating destruction, obliterating all enemies in your path."

"Use the powerful dimensional energy from your slain enemies to continually upgrade. Be warned! The unstable nature of the energy causes randomized upgrade choices so choose carefully. The right combination of weapons can create a synergistic force of devastating destruction that will obliterate all enemies, making you truly unstoppable! The wrong choice will undoubtedly result in your crushing defeat. No pressure! These monsters are no match for our Mega Mecha! But it needs 20 minutes to finalize the power up cycle. And then it can stomp these fiendish foes back into inter-dimensional oblivion they came from! Can you survive long enough? Death is permanent! Mostly. Unless you refuse to die and try again! When the rift ends, through survival or death, upgrades reset. But you keep the energy chips you collected! Use them to buy permanent upgrades and help superpower your sentai!"