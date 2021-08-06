Rihanna Splurges At New York's Forbidden Planet

Page Six reports a New York Shopping spree for Rihanna on Wednesday, that included visiting Forbidden Planet in New York City. The New York Post's celebrity gossip website reports that Rihanna's security guards were said to have walked out with five bags of vintage toys from the shop, under her umbrella. No comic books though, it seems though, not even on New Comics Day. Shame, that's often a way we can find out what roles people may be considering taking in upcoming movies…

Rihanna just made her first billion dollars, indeed, he is at almost two. So she does have a lot to splurge. And Forbidden Planet is a great place to dive into Americana. Born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown, Barbados, Rihanna was discovered by American record producer Evan Rogers who invited her to the United States to record demo tapes. With sales of over 250 million records worldwide, Rihanna is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She has earned 14 number-ones and 31 top-ten singles in the US and 30 top-ten entries in the UK, with nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records. Forbes ranked her among the top ten highest-paid celebrities in 2012 and 2014; as of 2021, she is the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion.

Forbidden Planet in New York is part of the Forbidden Planet International company. Originally located in Greenwich Village in the early eighties, moving across the street in the nineties, first 840 Broadway and currently 832 Broadway, next to The Strand bookstore. During the shutdown, they launched a GoFundMe to survive due to having to pay high rents in New York City. Having more billionaire customers like Rihanna will really help…