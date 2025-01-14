Riot Women: BBC Previews Sally Wainwright's New Punk Rock Series

In Riot Women, we dive headfirst into the world of five women who come together to create a makeshift punk-rock band in order to enter a local talent contest but, in writing their first original song, soon discover that they have a lot to say – and this is their way to say it. As they juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, husbands who've buggered off, and disastrous dates and relationships, the band becomes a catalyst for change in their lives, and it's going to make them question everything. The six-part series is a testament to the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation. As the story progresses, it's more than music that binds them; a deeply potent, long-buried secret begins to surface – one that unexpectedly entangles Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, in a complex triangle – and threatens to tear everything apart.