Rita Repulsa Comes To Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

The crew at nWay have finally brought one of the cruelest villains to Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid as Rita Repulsa has arrived. The design is changed a bit from her original look on the TV show, but the voice is spot on as they have recruited fan-favorite actress Barbara Goodson (who voiced the character in the west from 1993-1998) to bring this version of Rita to life. As you can see from the character trailer below, she comes with her own set of moves and abilities, most of them stemming from her staff, while she also has the ability to summon putties and have the enlarged version of Goldar attack from above. Rita is the last character addition for Season 4's set, as she will be available on December 14th for $6 individually or $15 if you buy the pack.

From her ominous Moon Base, Rita plots her conquest of Earth, which has resisted her attacks for millennia. Rita's fighting style emphasizes both mastery over her Putty Patroller army and a dizzying array of different magical spells guaranteed to keep her opponents off-balance. Pinwheel Chaos, a rolling ball of devastating energy, starts off at a distance then slowly moves closer to Rita, instantly putting opponents at a disadvantage by drawing them closer to her. Thanks to her magical mastery of her pile of Putty Patrollers, almost nowhere in a battle is safe for her opponents. While her Patrollers mindlessly pursue, punch, and subdue opponents, Rita covers them from a distance with myriad and devastating magical spells. Royal Candle bisects the screen with a fiery and explosive attack, making any opponent in mid-range a target. Anyone foolish enough to get within close range of Rita will then have to contend with her magic-enhanced kicks and staff strikes, coupled with her mastery of aerial maneuverability thanks to her Queen's Ambit spell.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid – Rita Repulsa (https://youtu.be/At7WJvGk89I)