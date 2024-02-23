Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: blade runner, conan, Dark Souls, gun honey, Rivers of London

Rivers Of London: Stray Cat Blues #1 in Titan Comics May 2024 Solicits

Titan Comics is bringing Rivers Of London: Stray Cat Blues by Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel and Jose Maria Beroy to their May 2024 solicits

As well as Gun Honey making the cover of next week's Diamond Previews, Titan Comics is launching another returning series to its May 2024 solicits and solicitations, the new Rivers Of London series, Stray Cat Blues by Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel and Jose Maria Beroy as a mysterious cat-woman comes to The Folly looking for help to free her sisters. As well as Roman Dirge's new book, I Can Count To Ten. As well as plenty of Rebel Moon, Conan, Blade Runner, Dark Souls and more.

RIVERS OF LONDON STRAY CAT BLUES #1 (OF 4) CVR A HARDING (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR240478

MAR240479 – RIVERS OF LONDON STRAY CAT BLUES #1 (OF 4) CVR B BEROY (MR)

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Jose Maria Beroy (CA) Abigail Harding

THE HIT COMIC BASED ON BEN AARONOVITCH'S BESTSELLING NOVELS IS BACK! Old frenemies become allies in the latest Rivers of London saga, when a mysterious cat-woman comes to The Folly looking for help to free her sisters from a notorious chimera brothel run by London gangster Monty and his sinister magically endowed mother, Mrs. Napier. In Shops: May 29, 2024

GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR A CHEW (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR240460

MAR240461 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR B HUGHES (MR)

MAR240462 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR C PHILLIPS (MR)

MAR240463 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR D MAER (MR)

MAR240464 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR E COSPLAY (MR)

MAR240465 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR F DARNELL (MR)

MAR240466 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR G DARNELL NUDE BAGGED (MR)

MAR240467 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR H DARNELL (MR)

MAR240468 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR I CHEW FOIL (MR)

MAR240469 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR J COLOR BLANK (MR)

MAR240470 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #1 CVR K 20 COPY INCV HUGHES VIRG

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Derrick Chew

THE BEST-SELLING SERIES, GUN HONEY IS BACK! JOANNA TAN RETURNS FOR A NEW HEART-RACING SERIES!

After nearly a year in hiding from government agents looking to kill her, GUN HONEY – JOANNA TAN – launches a plan to turn the tables that will take her from the jungles of Borneo, to the streets of Yokohama, and the sands of the Gobi Desert. But when four armed groups converge on one secret location, will anyone survive the explosive collision?

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIGINAL OMNI DIRECT MARKET HC VOL 09 (RE

TITAN COMICS

MAR240474

MAR240473 – SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIGINAL OMNI REG ED HC VOL 09 (RES) (MR)

(W) Larry Yakata, Don Kraar, Roy Thomas (A) Gary Kwapisz, Ernie Chan (CA) Michael Golden

THE GREATEST SAGA IN SWORD-AND-SORCERY HISTORY!

Unfettered by the Comics Code, these dark and gritty tales are perfect for Conan fans looking for that extra bit of bloody violence!

Crom does not deny the faithful! The Savage Sword of Conan Omnibus collections are continuing and collecting the greatest sword-and-sorcery comic magazine of all time!

Collecting The Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #117-132, Marvel Graphic Novel (1982) #19 – Conan: The Witch Queen of Acheron and, material from Epic Illustrated (1980) #34.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN #11 CVR A HORLEY (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR240475

MAR240476 – CONAN BARBARIAN #11 CVR B PACE (MR)

MAR240477 – CONAN BARBARIAN #11 CVR C GALLOWAY (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Roberto De La Torre (CA) Alex Horley

BEYOND FLESH. BEYOND DEATH. BEYOND TIME.

Conan has travelled far and seen much in his legendary journeys, but nothing he has experienced thus far can prepare him for a quest to lands beyond to answer dark riddles of the past.

Unexpected allies await, fierce enemies loom, and the strange power of the Black Stone stirs in THE AGE UNCONQUERED!

In Shops: May 22, 2024

BLADE RUNNER 2039 TP VOL 03 ASH

TITAN COMICS

MAR240480

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Clark Bint

THE FINAL CHAPTER IN THE ASH SAGA, SPANNING 30 YEARS!

In 2019, Aahna "Ash" Ashina was the LAPD's most efficient and feared Blade Runner. Two decades later and Ash lives 'off-grid' as a fugitive outlaw helping Replicants escape their enslaved servitude and survive undetected on Earth.

Now, Ash faces her greatest challenge yet: saving the city she loves from the insane machinations of Niander Wallace and his deadly assistant, Luv. It's up to Ash to protect the secret of the Replicant miracle – as seen in the critically acclaimed blockbuster BLADE RUNNER 2049 – and fulfill the pact she made years ago to those she loves most.

Collecting Blade Runner: 2039 #9-12.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE REG ED TP (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR240496

(W) Mags Visagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Artgerm

THE GRAPHIC NOVEL PREQUEL TO THE NETFLIX MOVIE, REBEL MOON BY ZACK SNYDER!

BASED ON A STORY BY ZACK SNYDER AND WRITTEN BY EISNER-NOMINATED MAGS VISAGGIO!

As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the reluctant ruler of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war.

Collecting Rebel Moon House of The Bloodaxe #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE DM ED TP (MR)

I CAN COUNT TO TEN SC (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR240498

(W) Roman Dirge (A / CA) Roman Dirge

FROM THE TWISTED IMAGINATION OF ROMAN DIRGE! THE FIRST NON-CHILDREN'S BOOK FOR ADULTS

Presented as a child's primer book for maths, I CAN COUNT TO TEN is without doubt the single most completely useless teaching aid for anyone looking for a book to teach them how to count to ten. What starts as the cutest counting book in the history of education, soon descends spectacularly into the single goriest, bloodiest, and funniest non-teaching aid EVER, that somehow manages to shoehorn in a sinister government conspiracy and an alien invasion into a gentle tale of a bunch of loveable numbers introducing themselves in order.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

DARK SOULS WILLOW KING REG ED TP (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR240502

(W) George Mann (A) Maan House (CA) Diego Yapur

Venture back into the fallen decaying world of Dark Souls with an all-new Titan Comics series, from Star Wars writer George Mann and horror artist Maan House, ideal for fans of the From Software game and visceral horror stories!

The mighty king USTRAD OF UTHREL linked the flame, after his servant Herad failed and was consumed by the fire, reduced to ashes. Now, the time has come to link the fire again, but Ustrad now refuses to do his duty to his kingdom. HERAD, resurrected as unkindled, returns to unite three mighty warriors to venture into the WILLOW KING'S domain, and do what needs to be done.

Collecting Dark Souls: The Willow King #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

DARK SOULS WILLOW KING DM ED TP (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR240503

(W) George Mann (A) Maan House (CA) Stephanie Hans

Venture back into the fallen decaying world of Dark Souls with an all-new Titan Comics series, from Star Wars writer George Mann and horror artist Maan House, ideal for fans of the From Software game and visceral horror stories!

The mighty king USTRAD OF UTHREL linked the flame, after his servant Herad failed and was consumed by the fire, reduced to ashes. Now, the time has come to link the fire again, but Ustrad now refuses to do his duty to his kingdom. HERAD, resurrected as unkindled, returns to unite three mighty warriors to venture into the WILLOW KING'S domain, and do what needs to be done.

Collecting Dark Souls: The Willow King #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #6 (OF 7) CVR A JEEHYUNG (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR240507

MAR240508 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #6 (OF 7) CVR B JEEHYUNG (MR)

MAR240509 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER #6 (OF 7) CVR C JEEHYUNG CONCEPT ART

(W) Jee-Hyung Lee (A) Nabetse Zitro (A / CA) Jee-Hyung Lee

FROM JEEHYUNG LEE, RENOWNED ARTIST FOR DC AND MARVEL COMICS!

YOUNG KHALIDA escapes from a drug syndicate and discovers an ancient blade in a long-abandoned temple. Using its power, she becomes the GODDESS OF THE CITY, controlling the citizens through dark magic and fear. But events are being manipulated against her from the shadows, targeting Khalida.

A final action-packed confrontation will reawaken the ancient war and change the balance of power between HEAVEN AND HELL…FOREVER.

In Shops: May 01, 2024

DISENCHANTMENT UNTOLD TALES GN VOL 02 (OF 2) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAR240510

(W) Matt Groening (A / CA) Matt Groening

From Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama, comes Vol.2 of the hilarious never-before-seen comics based on the hit Netflix animated show Disenchantment.

Set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment follows the misadventures of hard-drinking, idealistic young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and personal demon Luci.

Created by legendary cartoonist Matt Groening, Disenchantment continues with volume 2 of its never-before-seen comic bringing fun and freaky mishaps around the kingdom of dreamland.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

HAGAR HORRIBLE FIRST 50 YEARS HC

TITAN COMICS

MAR240511

(W) Dik Browne (A / CA) Dik Browne

The world's best-known Viking returns for a collection celebrating his 50th anniversary.

It's time to set sail with the worlds mildest marauding Viking, Hägar the Horrible and his hapless (and helpless) sidekick, Lucky Eddie and his long-suffering family, his wife Helga and his duck Kveck.

Featuring the first ten epic years hand-picked by Dik Browne's son, Chris Browne.

In Shops: Sep 11, 2024

FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #5 (OF 10) CVR A BROWN

TITAN COMICS

MAR240512

MAR240513 – FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #5 (OF 10) CVR B TBD

MAR240514 – FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARDS CULT #5 (OF 10) CVR C BROWN

(W) Joe Rechthman (A / CA) Reilly Brown

SET IN THE NEW FANTASY WORLD OF FORGOTTEN RUNES!

This series begins as a seemingly unconnected series of MAGICAL TALES ABOUT POWERFUL WIZARDS, gradually merging into a LEGENDARY SAGA.

Who is CHRONOMANCER GEORGE OF DREAMS and what is he trying to tell the reader? Visions of the past, premonitions of the future – or something far more sinister that THREATENS THE VERY FABRIC OF THE RUNIVERSE ITSELF?!

Includes free game code worth $20 for the video game 'Forgotten Universe MMORPG', exclusive to the print edition.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS RETURN JEDI 40TH ANN SP ED HC (RES)

TITAN COMICS

MAR240515

(W) Titan Magazines

A DELUXE SPECIAL EDITION DEDICATED TO THE MAKING OF THE ICONIC FILM!

An informative look at how Star Wars: Return of the Jedi came together, from the conception of the story to the design and filming of the movie to the intensive post production process. Full of outstanding, impactful photography and artchronicling the creation of the cinematic masterpiece.

In Shops: May 08, 2024

RUNESCAPE GIFT OF GUTHIX SC

TITAN BOOKS

MAR240522

(W) Erin Evans

A thrilling epic of betrayal and magic set during the founding of Falador and the doomed Fremennik Great Invasion. Sure to delight RuneScape fans old and new, this stunning tale shows how the gift of magic changed the course of Gielinor forever.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

MARVEL STUDIOS INFINITY SAGA CAPTAIN AMERICA ART HC (RES)

TITAN BOOKS

MAR240523

(W) Matthew K. Manning

The official art book for the movie Captain America: The First Avenger, the 4th title reissue of the 24-book Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga series published as a resized matching set.

In Shops: May 15, 2024

VILLAIN ACTOR GN (MR)

TITAN MANGA

MAR240519

(W) Mikumo Seto (A) Kentaro Harada

CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED STORY FROM WRITER MIKUMO SETO!

THE FIRST VOLUME IN A FAST-PACED SUPERNATURAL MANGA

Ayumu Mashiro has given up on his dream of being a hero and settled down into the mundane life of a police officer… until one day he transforms into the legendary villain known as ZERO! Now a mysterious voice is guiding him as he's thrown into the battle between GOOD AND EVIL!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SRP: 0

ATOM BEGINNING GN VOL 08 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

MAR240520

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Kazurou Inoue (CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

The hit manga prequel to Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy continues!

A surprise visit from a family member ends with a tale of robots past…

After the World Robot Battling Championship, Tenma and the team return home to repair Six and U-Ran. A surprise visit from Ochanomizu's grandfather results in a tale of a robot boy he knew in his youth.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

SRP: 0

GREAT YOKAI WAR GUARDIANS GN VOL 03 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

MAR240521

(W) Yusuke Watanabe (A / CA) Sanami Suzukui

The 3rd volume in the manga adaptation of the hit movie The Great Yokai War: Guardians!

Kei and his friends return from the realm of monsters to the human world, re-joining with the Yokai Corps!

Can they work together to save all of Japan by launching an all-out attack on their titanic enemies?

In Shops: May 15, 2024

SRP: 0

