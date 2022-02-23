Rob Liefeld Draws Simon N. Kirby As Sgt Flag #1 For Kickstarter

Rik Offenberger of First Comics News has a new comic book of his own, Sgt Flag #1 and is launching it via Kickstarter on the 1st of March – though you can sign up now. And just like all comic book reporters worth their salt, he has gotten Rob Liefeld to draw a cover.

The Agent is the story of FBI Agent Simon N. Kirby and the world of G-Man Comics. In his world, all superheroes are registered with the government. Under the Super Hero Registration Act, the FBI presses superheroes into service as needed to protect their country. Simon N. Kirby is the man in charge of the FBI's superhero team, the G-Men. It operates in a "Mission Impossible" style, where he selects the right agents for the right mission.

The comic is by Offenberger, Jim Burrows and Eric N. Bennett, and it is playing off the same Captain America vibes with Joe Simon and Jack Kirby in the character's name, that Rob Liefeld did when he was dropped from Marvel's Captain America. First he created Agent America until Marvel sued, then licensed Simon and Kirby's own Captain America knockoff, Fighting American, and later even working for Archie Comics on the Simon & Kirby revived character The Shield. So naturally he is up for drawing another such character, especially one that wears the Simon and Kirby names so prominently on its sleeve, Sgt. Flag!

SGT. FLAG #1

Rising from his supporting role in Simon N. Kirby, The Agent to his own all-new title, Sgt. Flag's origin is finally told in all its glory. Starting with his services in the Marine Corps to his first mission for the FBI, see the entire origin story unfold! Sgt. Flag meets Agent Kirby and Agent Squires for the first time and joins the FBI, whether he likes it or not.

Story: Rik Offenberger | Art: Gilbert Monsanto | Letters: Letters by Eric N. Bennett | 20 pages

Backup story: SGT. FLAG & WILDCARD

Agent Kirby calls on Wildcard for a bit of corporate espionage. When she goes radio silent, Sgt. Flag is sent in. Will they be able to work together long enough to complete the mission? Introducing Wildcard.

Story: Rik Offenberger & Gregg Whitmore | Pencils: Bobby Ragland | Inks: Luis Rivera | Color: Téo Pinheiro | Letters: Letters by Eric N. Bennett | 10 pages

Covers by Gilbert Monsanto, Steven Butler, and Mike Gustovich

PLUS A SPECIAL VARIANT BY ROB LIEFELD

There will be both a Rob Liefeld variant cover, and a virgin variant Rob Liefeld cover!

A 36 page comic

It is one of five comics, part of a universe of characters, being Kickstarted, including Simon N. Kirby #5, Invictus: Outrage! #1, Lynx #1 Sgt. Flag #1 and Taranis The Thunderlord. Check back on the 1st of March for more!