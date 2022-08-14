Rob Liefeld Talks About Acetategate

We noted that Rob Liefeld has liked previous Bleeding Cool articles on the #Acetategate affair. Last night he posted to social media a longer take on the situation, as someone who creates a number of retailer-exclusive variant covers from Marvel. Even as Black Flag has been selling Clayton Crain Deadpool Nerdy 30 acetate variant comics at Boston FAN Expo. Liefeld writes;

Man, I've read a bunch of really lame comments about the Acetate Gate situation stemming from a retailer printing acetate covers and stapling them over existing unsold Marvel stock. Many comments are from folks who frankly should know much better. First off, CGC was the deceived party in this matter. Trying to put them at the forefront of a retail bootleg operation is definitely putting the cart before the horse. They aren't the responsible party, they were deceived and maybe, this once, found to be susceptible to the illegal comic book alterations. I'm certain they've informed staff and further educated them to this deception going forward.

Some associates of mine asked "is this really an illegal act, didn't the retailer buy those variant comics from Marvel? Aren't those theirs to do what they want to?" Yes, it's an illegal act. Just because you purchased a copy of a Marvel Blu-Ray of a recent film from your local outlet doesn't mean you can load it up to your server and offer it for free, or more to the point, charge the public to view your upload.

To the point of illegal, crossing the middle of the street is illegal. But that doesn't mean your going to get arrested or even punished. It's an infraction but a manageable one.

Anyhow, comic retailers who purchase variant covers from Marvel are buying them directly from Marvel. They are alterations to their publication. Marvel is the publisher, the retailer is buying a licensed opportunity on a Marvel publication. Period.

Get off CGC's back, they were deceived by submissions that didn't identify as bootleg material.

A buddy asked me if I could do variations on my multitude of variants I've purchased, he commented "Just imagine…." I said no, that's not possible. It would get me in a lot of trouble. Or at least, it should