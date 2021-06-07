Rob Liefeld To Ink Larry Hama & Be Inked By Kevin Eastman & Neal Adams

Rob Liefeld's final issue of Snake Eyes: Deadgame, issue 5 published by IDW, will see guest artists inking his work on the series, including Kevin Eastman, Ryan Ottley, Eric Canete, Karl Kerschl, Neal Adams, Jerry Ordway, Whilce Portacio, Karl Kesel, Art Thibert, Philip Tan, Dan Panosian, Dan Fraga, Ed Piskor, Marat Mychaels, Jim Rugg, Tom Scioli, Cory Hamscher, Paul Scott, Karl Alstaetter, and Chance Wolf.

While Rob Liefeld himself will be inking the cover art of of legendary GI Joe writer/artist Larry Hama, who created the original silent Snake Eyes issue of GI Joe that has proved so influential. "I never dreamed the Snake Eyes: Deadgame finale would go out in such style, jamming alongside some of the greatest, most celebrated artists and creators in the history of comic books," says Liefeld. "It's been a dream come true, collaborating with my favorite artists in the business, past and present! The fans are in for something really special!" "Snake Eyes: Deadgame has been a non-stop rollercoaster of action," says IDW Editor-in-Chief John Barber. "Rob's pulled out all the stops on this final issue, and I shouldn't have been surprised that he'd bring in Larry Hama — the guy responsible for the greatest Snake Eyes comics of all time — to collaborate on a cover!" Snake Eyes: Deadgame #5 will be released by IDW and Hasbro on July 7th.