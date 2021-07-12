Rob Liefeld Vs Robert Kirkman In Skybound Xpo II Next Weekend

The online promotional comic convention event from Skybound Entertainment is scheduled for this coming weekend, the 17th and 18th of July with Skybound Xpo II: Fueled by Nongshim Shin Noodle Soup with new programming and limited edition items for sale. The event will stream on Skybound Entertainment's Yo uTube channel and Twitch Channel. This two-day virtual event brings fans across the world a chance to learn about the biggest new comic books news, including the new YA line Skybound Comet has landed, video games such as Rainbow Billy, and a one-on-one conversations between Robert Kirkman and Rob Liefeld amongst others, and talking about Invincible with the TV cast and Kirkman.

DAY ONE (Saturday, July 17, beginning at 10 a.m. PT, 1pm ET or 6pm BST)

Explore New Worlds in Skybound Comet: Skybound Comet is an exciting new young readers graphic novel imprint that's launching with Clementine, Everyday Hero Machine Boy, and Sea Serpent's Heir in 2022! Join Tillie Walden, Tri Vuong, Irma Kniivila, Mairghread Scott, and Alex Antone to learn more!

Skybound Comet is an exciting new young readers graphic novel imprint that's launching with Clementine, Everyday Hero Machine Boy, and Sea Serpent's Heir in 2022! Join Tillie Walden, Tri Vuong, Irma Kniivila, Mairghread Scott, and Alex Antone to learn more! Making the Game: Rainbow Billy: The fact that any video game gets shipped is incredible, and any indie game that gets shipped is a miracle. Join indie video game studio Manavoid as they talk about their game Rainbow Billy and the Curse of the Leviathan and the process of taking their baby through a Kickstarter campaign, overcoming creative challenges, and how to make a game about empathy and inclusivity a grand colorful adventure.

The fact that any video game gets shipped is incredible, and any indie game that gets shipped is a miracle. Join indie video game studio Manavoid as they talk about their game Rainbow Billy and the Curse of the Leviathan and the process of taking their baby through a Kickstarter campaign, overcoming creative challenges, and how to make a game about empathy and inclusivity a grand colorful adventure. Kim-Joy's Magic Bakery: The world's most lovable baker and GREAT BRITISH BAKE-OFF star Kim-Joy sits down with Skybound's Hanna Armour to talk all about our upcoming tabletop game, KIM-JOY'S MAGIC BAKERY before giving the Xpo audience an exclusive look at her featured Pavlova recipe!

The world's most lovable baker and GREAT BRITISH BAKE-OFF star Kim-Joy sits down with Skybound's Hanna Armour to talk all about our upcoming tabletop game, KIM-JOY'S MAGIC BAKERY before giving the Xpo audience an exclusive look at her featured Pavlova recipe! ATTACK! with Attack Peter: Skybound's Peter Santa-Maria reveals his latest work, a rare print inspired by Shin Ramen's iconic Tiger mascot. Join us as Peter talks about his latest collab with the Shin Ramen brand, the newest Takoro print and some of his biggest partnerships in 2021!

Skybound's Peter Santa-Maria reveals his latest work, a rare print inspired by Shin Ramen's iconic Tiger mascot. Join us as Peter talks about his latest collab with the Shin Ramen brand, the newest Takoro print and some of his biggest partnerships in 2021! Catching Up with Kirkman & Liefeld: Comic book superstars Robert Kirkman (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE) and Rob Liefeld (X-FORCE, DEADPOOL) team up for an exciting, unfiltered, no-holds-barred conversation about their past, present…and FUTURE!

Comic book superstars Robert Kirkman (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE) and Rob Liefeld (X-FORCE, DEADPOOL) team up for an exciting, unfiltered, no-holds-barred conversation about their past, present…and FUTURE! DAY TWO (Sunday, July 18, beginning at 10 a.m. PT)

Looking Back at Invincible Season 1: Greg Miller hosts Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman and and actors Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, and Jason Mantzoukas to discuss the first season of Amazon Prime Video's hit animated show and how it all came together.

Greg Miller hosts Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman and and actors Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, and Jason Mantzoukas to discuss the first season of Amazon Prime Video's hit animated show and how it all came together. Big Clutch Conversations—Collecting Comics: Top comic book collectors discuss their love of the hobby, how to find your grail books, and the current direction of the comic book market in a celebration of all comic book fans! Join Jack DeMayo, Nathalie Chavez, Samantha and Anthony Sopczak, and Danielle Smith for a can't miss discussion hosted by Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham.

Top comic book collectors discuss their love of the hobby, how to find your grail books, and the current direction of the comic book market in a celebration of all comic book fans! Join Jack DeMayo, Nathalie Chavez, Samantha and Anthony Sopczak, and Danielle Smith for a can't miss discussion hosted by Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham. Can You Hear Me Now?: Skybound brings together luminous minds from the burgeoning audio community to discuss the various ways podcasts are taking over entertainment and fandom!

Skybound brings together luminous minds from the burgeoning audio community to discuss the various ways podcasts are taking over entertainment and fandom! Comics Vault Live 207: Everyone's favorite comic dealer, Big Clutch, is back with another Xpo edition of CVL! Collectors can look forward to new #foilfever variants for THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #4, Attack Peter's stunning print & variant for INVINCIBLE #19, a new Clementine variant for SKYBOUND X #1, and more!

Everyone's favorite comic dealer, Big Clutch, is back with another Xpo edition of CVL! Collectors can look forward to new #foilfever variants for THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #4, Attack Peter's stunning print & variant for INVINCIBLE #19, a new Clementine variant for SKYBOUND X #1, and more! Movie Trivia Schmoedown—Rushmore vs Final Exam: After a shakeup at the top of the Movie Trivia Schmoedown's Teams Division, the field is wide open for some new teams at the top. In today's match we have two teams looking for a shot to get a #1 contender match. Rushmore is stacked with former champions John Rocha and JTE, with pair looking to make a new legacy together. But they have stiff competition in their way. After winning New Team of the Year in 2020, Final Exam is hoping to keep that momentum to earn another shot at the title. Paul Oyama and Lon Harris are championship calibre players, and this could be the opportunity to showcase it. Who wins and moves up in the rankings?

After a shakeup at the top of the Movie Trivia Schmoedown's Teams Division, the field is wide open for some new teams at the top. In today's match we have two teams looking for a shot to get a #1 contender match. Rushmore is stacked with former champions John Rocha and JTE, with pair looking to make a new legacy together. But they have stiff competition in their way. After winning New Team of the Year in 2020, Final Exam is hoping to keep that momentum to earn another shot at the title. Paul Oyama and Lon Harris are championship calibre players, and this could be the opportunity to showcase it. Who wins and moves up in the rankings? Limited-Edition Invincible merch in a capsule collection featuring top-selling Invincible apparel from Season 1.

in a capsule collection featuring top-selling Invincible apparel from Season 1. All-New Invincible Collectible tote bags drop for $55 each, but they've got a stunning secret: these limited-edition, numbered totebags are made from the actual outdoor vinyl ads that went up in Los Angeles during the premiere of Invincible Season 1 on Amazon.

drop for $55 each, but they've got a stunning secret: these limited-edition, numbered totebags are made from the actual outdoor vinyl ads that went up in Los Angeles during the premiere of Invincible Season 1 on Amazon. The return of Attack Peter prints , as the iconic artist brings out his blockprint magic once again with a series of limited-edition prints, including a brand new Takoro design from the Attack Peter universe.

, as the iconic artist brings out his blockprint magic once again with a series of limited-edition prints, including a brand new Takoro design from the Attack Peter universe. The often-imitated, never-duplicated Skybound Mystery Boxes that are only $50 and packed with unique goodies like collectibles, merch and comics!

that are only $50 and packed with unique goodies like collectibles, merch and comics! Fans can register now for Skybound Xpo II: Fueled by Nongshim Shin Noodle Soup by heading over to this link right now and then tuning in from July 17-18, 2021.