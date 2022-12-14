Rob Liefeld's Deadpool: Badder Blood Finally Gets Release Date

Deadpool used to have mad love. Then he had bad blood. Now, finally this June, Deadpool will have even Badder Blood as the long-awaited sequel to the now classic graphic novel by superstar artist Rob Liefeld, Deadpool: Badder Blood, last spotted at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, is set to hit stores from Marvel that month. BEHOLD! A press release from Marvel.com, revealing all the juicy details:

This June, superstar comics talent Rob Liefeld is back with another action-packed saga starring one of his greatest creations in DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD! A sequel to Liefeld's hit DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD, DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD will be a five-issue limited series that will deliver another definitive Deadpool adventure in iconic Liefeld style! This latest chapter will see the Merc with the Mouth team up with guest stars like Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Cable against a dangerous new villain. Deadpool's upcoming mission will also raise the stakes of Deadpool's intense feud with his adversary known as Thumper, revealing surprising details about the deadly killer's origin along the way. Additionally, fans will be introduced to brand-new Liefeld created characters including the mysterious warrior Shatterstorm, Killville, and Arcata!

By the time the first issue of Deadpool: Badder Blood hits stores, it will have been six years since the original. Is the world ready for another? And what can fans expect from this one? Besides the sweet new character Shatterstorm, we mean? Here's what Liefeld had to say about it in the press release, which claims it's a quote from a THR interview, though really it's just that Marvel gave the press release to THR early so THR could call it an "exclusive," because that's just how comics "journalism" works.

Deadpool really doesn't have a Rogue's Gallery of his own. He mostly tangles with other heroes villains, so I dedicated the entirety of BAD BLOOD to building up the story of Thumper. With BADDER BLOOD, Thumper is making moves across the gangs and crime organizations of the Marvel Universe to squeeze Deadpool and deliver him into his clutches. Thumper is also moving to destroy all the scientists behind the Weapon X program and specifically the program that created him. It's a romp that continues to build out a Rogues Gallery for Deadpool.

Check out a preview of the art from the comic below. Let's see your stupid AI art generators come up with something as glorious as that!

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #1 (OF 5)

Written by ROB LIEFELD

Art and Cover by ROB LIEFELD

On Sale June 2023