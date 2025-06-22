Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: andy diggle, rob williams

Rob Williams Joins Batman: Gotham By Gaslight From September

Rob Williams joins Batman: Gotham By Gaslight: A League For Justice with #3 from DC Comics in September 2025

Article Summary Rob Williams joins Batman: Gotham By Gaslight: A League For Justice with issue #3 in September 2025.

Williams teams up with Andy Diggle, Leandro Fernández, and more for the DC Comics Elseworlds series.

General Zod and Lex Luthor threaten Earth as the League for Justice recruits new heroes to stop them.

Williams' notable work includes Marvel, DC, 2000AD, Vertigo, Image, and AWA, showcasing his vast career.

Rob Williams says "DC solicits may not say it but I'm joining @andydiggle.bsky.social Leandro Fernandez, @matthollingsworth.com & team for a couple of issues as of September's BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE #3" And he's right, he got missed out.

Well, let's make that right, shall we?

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT – A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE #3

Written by ANDY DIGGLE AND ROB WILLIAMS

Art and cover by LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and CHRIS STEVENS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/10/25

General Zod emerges from his slumber, aligning himself with Lex Luthor to take over the planet. But will Luthor kneel before this powerful being from beyond the stars? Meanwhile, the League for Justice seeks out new members, taking on a daring mission to rescue some familiar faces from Luthor's vile laboratory. Will the League be able to come up with a plan to stop the approaching invasion, or will their one chance of hope fall into foul feline hands?

There we go! Rob Williams is a Welsh comics writer, co-creator of Cla$$war, published by Com.x in 2002, who moved into writing for 2000AD when Andy Diggle was the editor, and he read his Cla$$war work. And it seems that the relationship is still bearing fruit when it comes to Batman Elseworlds.

Rob Williams also worked for Marvel on Wolverine, Punisher, X-Men, Captain Britain, and a Ghost Rider that tied into the Daredevil storyline Shadowland, written by Andy Diggle, before taking over the Ghost Rider book, as well as X-Force mini-series, Iron Age, Skaar: King of the Savage Land, Daken, as well as Star Wars Tales and Indiana Jones from Dark Horse, Doctor Who for Titan, Robocop. Project Superpowers and Miss Fury from Dynamite, DC Rebirth with Jim Lee for DC Comics, as well as Martian Manhunter and co-creating the series Unfollow and The Royals for DC Vertigo, Petrol Head from Image, Old Haunts and Out from AWA, and Ordinary from Titan.

