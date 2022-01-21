Robin #10 Preview: Dysfunctional Family Reunion

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." In Robin #10, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics, Damian Wayne must fight his own great grandmother! Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #10

DC Comics

1121DC081

1121DC082 – ROBIN #10 CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund (CA) Simone Di Meo

The Lazarus Tournament has ended, but Mother Soul is not going down without a fight! As Damian Wayne battles for the fate of his family line, a last-ditch effort by an unlikely ally will lead to a major power shift in the DCU! It's Robin versus his hyper-powerful great-grandmother in a battle so gripping you'll need an extra butterscotch candy from her little dish to make it through!

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

