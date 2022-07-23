Robin #16 Preview: Pride Goeth Before Something or Other

Robin fails to take Lord Death Man seriously in this preview of Robin #16… but the cover shows he might regret it. Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #16

DC Comics

0522DC142

0522DC143 – Robin #16 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund

Robin's investigation into Lazarus Island is put on hold as Lord Death Man strikes. Damian and Hawke are called to Tokyo by Flatline to help her deal with her crazed mentor. Which means…killer-bros road trip!

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

