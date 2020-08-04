Robin King Reveals New Death Metals in The Daily LITG 4th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday that meant the presence and absence of Baldur's Gate 3, Pokemon GO and Death Metal, with the new Robin King and new Death Metal one-shots. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The Robin King – and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill. Anyway he was no match for Baldur's Gate 3 which maintained its lead in yesterday's top ten of traffic – even though it doesn't yet exist and possibly may not in the expected form.
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020
- Cliff Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Death Metal Gets New One Shots Including The Last Stories of the DCU
- Rick and Morty Sold Out, Huh? Done with The Walking Dead? Who Cares?
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War
- Does Batman Really Debut in His Dream Suit in Batman #96? (Spoilers)
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- We Unbox the Funko X-Men 20th Anniversary Mystery Box
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.
- LEAK: Marvel Publishes Web Of Venom: Wraith a Month Ahead by Mistake
- Conan Vs "The Feminization Of American Culture" in Flashing Swords #6
- Image Comics to Publish Albert Monteys' Universe! in 2021
- Comics & Complication: Let's Teach Kids About How Fun Drugs Are?
- Stephen Colbert's Michael Brumm Writes Graphic Novel, The Cryptid Club
One year ago.
Reed Richards got religious back in 2019…
- Does God Exist? Reed Richards Reveals All in Daredevil #9
- "Alita: Battle Angel" Star Rosa Salazar Would Play Alita "Til My Last Breath"
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: The Gang Does Laser Tag
- Masters of the Universe: Origins- Let's Look at the SDCC Debut Set
- "Swamp Thing" Dies on Vine in Rush to Finish Line [SPOILER REVIEW]
- Will Absolute Carnage Make Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars #1 Canon? (UPDATE – No)
- "Mr. Robot" Season 4: Leon's Your Guide to "Five/Nine" [VIDEO RECAP]
- They Don't Make Hulks Like They Used To – Dead Man Logan #10 [Preview]
- Captain Atom Arrives in Gotham in Next Week's Batman #76 [Preview]
- Elementals Trademarks Go To War
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.
- Comic Book Club w/Anthony Desiato, 7-8pm EDT
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussions on Cultural Context hosted by The Bomb4stic Bagman, 6.30pm EDT
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Charlie Adlard, artist on The Walking Dead, co-creator of Vampire State.
- Gabe Yocum of Artists, Writers, Artisans Inc.
- Paul Hudson, owner of former Comics Showcase chain.
- Keith Champagne, writer/artist
- Mike Gold, writer, editor, founder of ComicMix
- Cindy Goff, writer of Tales From The Heart, Metropolis SCU.
