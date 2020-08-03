Stephen Colbert's Michael Brumm Writes Graphic Novel, The Cryptid Club

Michael Brumm is an Emmy-winning writer/producer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. And he is writing a four-book young graphic novel series called The Cryptid Club, drawn by Jeff Mack. Publisher's Weekly details it as "something is awry at Thomas Edison Grade School, and it will take a colorful group of pint-sized sleuths to solve the comedic cryptozoological mysteries. Each book features a different cryptid character."

Mack, from Western Massachusetts, has illustrated books such as The Icky Sticky Chameleon, Linda Ashman's Rub-a-Dub Sub, James Howe's Bunnicula and Friends series and Eve Bunting's Hurry! Hurry! He wrote and drew his own book Hush Little Polar Bear, followed by the likes of the Hippo and Rabbit series, Frog and Fly in Six Slurpy Stories, the Clueless McGee books., and his own Good New Bad News, which has only four words in it, but has been published in twelve different languages.

Brumm also has had similar books published, including His Royal Dogness, Guy the Beagle: The Rebarkable True Story of Meghan Markle's Rescue Dog with Camille March and EG Keller,

The Cryptid Club should have a few more than that. And now David Linker at HarperCollins has bought world rights to The Cryptid Club series, which will see the first two books published in the summer of 2022, with the next two following in the winter of 2022 and the autumn of 2023.

HarperCollins Publishers LLC is one of the world's largest publishing companies and is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan.

Rubin Pfeffer at Rubin Pfeffer Content brokered the deal. Rubin Pfeffer Content is a literary agency founded by Rubin Pfeffer in 2014, exclusively representing children's and young adult literature, as well as content intended to serve educational publishers and digital developers.